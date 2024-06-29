Pregnant Masaba Gupta reveals being troubled by body acne that leaves a mark behind every few weeks: I've renamed them

Fashion designer Masaba Gupta, who is expecting her first child with husband- actor Satyadeep Mishra, has spoken about her skin condition. Taking to her Instagram Stories on Saturday, Masaba spoke about getting "a fresh bout of body acne that leaves a mark behind" every few weeks during pregnancy. (Also Read | Masaba Gupta shares 7 beautiful pics of her 'simply the best' mom Neena Gupta) Masaba Gupta announced her pregnancy in April this year.(Instagram)

Masaba shares pics of her body acne

Masaba posted a cropped picture of herself showing her marks. In the photo, only Masaba's shoulder is seen as she wore a diamond necklace and a white bath robe. Giving a glimpse of her marks, Masaba added a red heart emoji.

Masaba now calls it ‘baby kisses’

She also penned a note. It read, "Through my pregnancy I've been getting a fresh bout of body acne that leave a mark behind--every couple of weeks. Was troubled by it earlier but I've just renamed them 'baby kisses' now. A reminder of the newness of creation maybe. But incase you are going through something similar, hormones can be wild. You are not alone (red heart emoji)."

About Masaba and Satyadeep

Masaba and Satyadeep tied the knot in January 2023. Her wedding was attended by her mother Neena Gupta, father Vivian Richards and step-father Vivek Mehra.

Sharing the news of their baby, Masaba posted on Instagram in April. She wrote, "In other news - Two little feet are on their way to us! Please send love, blessings and banana chips ( plain salted ONLY) #babyonboard #mom&dad." The first picture was of a pregnant woman. One of the images showed Masaba leaning her head on Satyadeep's shoulder.

Masaba was previously married to producer Madhu Mantena. The couple got married in June 2015 and announced their separation in 2019. Satyadeep was previously married to actor Aditi Rao Hydari from 2009 to 2013. As an actor, he has featured in movies such as No One Killed Jessica, Tigers and Bombay Velvet.

She made her acting debut with the Netflix show Masaba Masaba and also starred in Prime Video's anthology series Modern Love: Mumbai.