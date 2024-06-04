Happy birthday Neena Gupta: Masaba shares 7 beautiful pics of her 'simply the best' mom

On mom Neena Gupta's 65th birthday on June 4, fashion designer and actor Masaba Gupta shared a bunch of new and throwback photos on Instagram. Some of the pictures happen to be from the time Neena started her film career; one of them also featured actor Deepti Naval. There were also a couple of other throwbacks of Neena looking stunning in photoshoots. Also read: Neena Gupta shares her ‘simple wedding’ picture with husband Vivek Mehra. Can you spot Masaba Gupta? Neena Gupta was born on June 4, 1959. Check out Masaba's birthday post.

See Masaba Gupta's birthday post

Masaba also included some new photos of Neena celebrating her birthday with a cake. Some more recent photos showed the veteran actor during various outings. In her caption, Masaba wrote, "Everybody wish my mom a very happy birthday... @neena_gupta simply the best."

Witness the final chapter of the Lok Sabha Elections unfold on HT with live vote count and results. Explore now! Explore now!

Masaba, who is pregnant with her first baby, is the only daughter of Neena and cricketing legend Viv Richard. Neena and Viv Richards were in a relationship in the 1980s. Neena later married chartered accountant Vivek Mehra.

Masaba keeps sharing throwbacks of Neena

On Neena Gupta's 63rd birthday in 2022, Masaba shared a number of throwback pictures of her mom on Instagram. One of the photos happened to be from the time Neena met Mother Teresa. However, Masaba did not reveal when or where the picture was taken. Her caption read, “I mean, find me a more powerful icon! THE GREATEST. Happy birthday mom.”

Neena's latest work

The veteran actor is back with the third season of Panchayat, playing Manju Devi. In a recent interview with ANI, Neena recalled shooting for one of the most popular web series. She also admitted facing challenges while shooting for Panchayat in a village in Madhya Pradesh.

She said, "When director Deepak Kumar came to me and narrated the script I was quite impressed. I really liked the script. In fact, I found the dialogues very much interesting. I also fell in love with my role... working on Panchayat was challenging as I had to work on my language."