 Aditi Rao Hydari on life after engagement: I know Siddharth wants the best for me | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
Monday, Jun 10, 2024
New Delhi
Aditi Rao Hydari on life after engagement: I know Siddharth wants the best for me

BySugandha Rawal
Jun 10, 2024 09:04 PM IST

Actor Aditi Rao Hydari opens up about her bond with actor Siddharth after getting engaged in March.

Actor Aditi Rao Hydari is enjoying a special phase of her life -- both on a professional and a personal level. She has been getting rave reviews for her performance in web series, Heeramandi, and has started a new chapter with her longtime boyfriend Siddharth by getting engaged. Now, she says she is cherishing every moment spent with him. (Also read: HT Interview | Aditi Rao Hydari: My presence at Cannes was all about redefining beauty standards)

On the work front, actor Aditi Rao Hydari was last seen in web show, Heeramandi.
On the work front, actor Aditi Rao Hydari was last seen in web show, Heeramandi.

Aditi and Siddharth announced their engagement through an Instagram post in March. Aditi captioned it, "He said yes! E. N. G. A. G. E. D." Siddharth wrote, "She Said Yes."

On the new phase with him

Just after announcing her engagement, she dived right into work with Heeramandi, followed up by her visit to the Cannes film festival as L'oreal brand ambassador.

Asked how she is balancing her personal life with the demands of her professional career, the actor says, “By enjoying the present. By laughing together and by knowing we are on the same team, regardless of what’s happening around us”.

Aditi and Siddharth have remained tight-lipped about their relationship. It is believed that the two fell in love with each other on the sets of their film, Maha Samundram in 2021. They made their official red carpet debut for the web show, Jubilee, screening last year. Aditi was previously married to actor Satyadeep Mishra, who has got married to fashion designer Masaba.

Opening up about her relationship with Siddharth and how it has influenced her work and personal growth, she says, “I respect his immense talent, his integrity and intentions, both as an artist and as a human being and I value his honesty. I know he wants the best for me”.

On Heeramandi success

The actor is humbled by the appreciation coming her way, and mentions, “I am enjoying being in the present and savouring all the love”.

“I am grateful to my director, Sanjay Leela Bhansali for his artistry and affection. I hope for more such invaluable experiences that give me so much appreciation and evolution as an artist,” she adds.

When it comes to the most challenging and rewarding aspects of working on Heeramandi, she confessed, “It is difficult for me to talk about my own evolution. I am a director’s actor and I surrender to their vision. I love the challenge and the nurture - it’s my fuel. I love to feel like a fearless child on a set”.

On the work front, she will next be seen in Lioness, which is directed by Kajri Babbar.

“The project is headlined by Paige Sandhu, a British – Punjabi actress, and myself. It is a remarkable story of two women who lived almost a century apart and how their lives intersect, impacting the course of history,” she ends.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Bollywood
