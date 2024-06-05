From Aditi Rao Hydari to Richa Chadha: How Sharmin Segal’s Heeramandi co-stars reacted to trolls attacking her

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s debut web series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar gave fans everything they expected, from interesting characters with lavish lifestyles to an intriguing storyline. The sets took us to another world altogether while the dialogues, dance sequences and performances left us wanting more. Leading ladies Aditi Rao Hydari, Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha and Sanjeeda Sheikh won the audience over whereas soon-to-be mum Richa Chadha left a lasting impact. However, Sharmin Segal failed to impress fans with trolls calling her ‘expressionless’. Disappointed viewers even accused her of being the wrong choice for Alamzeb’s character. Aditi, Sharmin and Richa in Heeramandi

Well, here’s a look at how Sharmin’s co-stars reacted to the incessant trolling she suffered in their interviews:

Aditi Rao Hydari

While Sharmin was mercilessly trolled by internet users, Aditi Rao Hydari was lauded for her epic performance as Bibbojaan. The latter did celebrate the love she received but also condemned trolls. In an interview, Aditi stated that it is ‘horrible’ and ‘mean’ to pick on somebody, adding that she felt bad. The actor also suggested the person being affected by trolling to ‘look at the positives’

Taha Shah Badussha

Calling audiences ‘unpredictable’, Sharmin’s onscreen love interest Tajdar aka Taha Shah Badussha stated that she tried her best on set while portraying Alamzeb. He further shared that Sharmin has a great heart and called her extremely punctual. However, he added that someone as new as her cannot be compared to seasoned stars like Manisha Koirala

Richa Chadha

Richa Chadha played one of the most impactful characters in the show. Despite having lesser screentime than her fellow queens, she was celebrated as the endearing Lajjo. Meanwhile, Sharmin was accused of being expressionless by haters. Talking about the same in an interview, Richa admitted that it is the audience’s right to like or dislike and comment on performances. However, she added that trolling is hurtful and unkind

Adhyayan Suman

Unlike his co-stars, Adhyayan Suman neither supported Alamzeb nor condemned trolls. Instead, he shared words of advice for Sharmin in a recent interview. Adhyayan stated that it is important to not live in a bubble and learn from the criticism. He further added that Sharmin should engage with the viewers, because they will be willing to give her a second chance

Indresh Malik

Actor Indresh Malik, who won hearts as Ustaad ji, spent a lot of time with Sharmin on set. They even had an incredibly impactful scene together in the end. Well, the actor had a great time working with Sharmin. Indresh stated that one cannot stop the audience from criticising and commenting, but he is quite sure that Sharmin will go places

Fans are now eagerly waiting for Heeramandi season 2, where Sharmin will reprise her role of Alamzeb. We wish her all the best and hope she manages to woo the audience this time!