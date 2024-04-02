Exclusive: Vikramaditya Motwane's Jubilee season 2 gets cancelled?

Filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane presented his ambitious web show Jubilee last year. The series was set in the retro era, highlighting a fictional film studio, shedding light on the politics in the film industry and the effect of partition in it. The show was well appreciated and left scope for another season. However, we have learnt that Jubilee 2 has been put on hold as of now. Vikramaditya Motwane's Jubilee 2 gets cancelled

A source close to the development reveals to us that due to budget issues, the platform on which the show streamed, has decided to pull the plug on the second season. “The OTT platform had green lit Jubilee 2, but within a week of meetings, they realised that the cost was going way high than the estimated budget. With Jubilee set in the retro era, the whole aesthetic has to live up to it. After the success of the first season, the makers wanted to go bigger. However, the cost of it is becoming unfeasible. Thus, the second season had to be put o hold as of now,” the source shares.

We reached out to Motwane and the platform's team, but they remained unavailable for comment. Jubilee starred an ensemble cast including Prosenjit Chatterjee, Aparshakti Khurana, Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddhant Gupta, Wamiqa Gabbi and Ram Kapoor. Post the success of Jubilee last year, Motwane had shared that he was writing a season 2. However, it remains to be seen if it will see the light of the day.