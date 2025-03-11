Priyanka Chopra gives fans a glimpse of scenic Odisha as she heads to shoot of Mahesh Babu's SSMB 29

Actor Priyanka Chopra posted pictures and videos on Instagram of her landing in Odisha and heading to SS Rajamouli’s SSMB 29 shoot. Fans are thrilled that the actor gave a glimpse of her in India, even if she couldn’t share any updates about the film. (Also Read: SSMB 29 team triples security after video of Mahesh Babu from set in Odisha leaks online) Priyanka Chopra landed in Odisha on Monday and head to shoot on Tuesday.

Priyanka Chopra in Odisha

On Monday, pictures of Priyanka posing with air hostesses did rounds on social media after she landed in Odisha. On Tuesday, the actor also posted a picture of her peeking out of an aeroplane window and her view on her Instagram stories. She also posted a video taken in Kotpad on her way to Koraput. Later in the day, she posted pictures of trees and videos of the scenic views she was soaking in on the way to the shoot. Argus News also captured a video of Priyanka waving at fans who gathered outside her hotel as she headed to the shooting.

A screengrab of Priyanka Chopra's Instagram stories.

A break from SSMB 29 shooting

Priyanka arrived in India with her daughter Malti Marie in January this year. She shot for the film a few days in Hyderabad before heading to Mumbai for her brother Siddharth’s wedding in February. She took part in all the pre-wedding and wedding celebrations, with her husband, Nick Jonas, joining them ahead of the wedding. Now, the buzz is that the actor has joined the schedule with Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran in Odisha, even if the filmmakers have not announced anything.

SSMB 29 team tackles leaks

Unfortunately, since the team began shooting in Odisha, numerous leaks have occurred from the filming location. One video doing rounds on social media showed an open space being set up for the shoot, while another, unfortunately, was a key scene between Mahesh and Prithviraj. The film’s team has since upped the security measures before Priyanka joined shooting. The team has yet to announce the film’s cast or officially reveal their looks. It remains to be seen when Rajamouli will hold a press meet about the film.