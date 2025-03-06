Prithviraj Sukumaran roped in for Mahesh Babu-SS Rajamouli's SSMB 29

Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran is on board SS Rajamouli’s upcoming film with Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra, the yet-to-be-titled SSMB 29. While the director is yet to make an announcement, here’s all we know about the latest addition. (Also Read: Madhu Chopra finally reveals if Priyanka Chopra is a part of SS Rajamouli, Mahesh Babu's SSMB 29) Mahesh Babu's upcoming film with SS Rajamouli will also star Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Prithviraj Sukumaran in SSMB 29

Prithviraj recently confused fans when he posted a picture of his new look on Instagram and Facebook, writing, “Finish and hand over film and all marketing assets on your directorial. Get into appearance for your next as an actor. Realise you have long monologues in a language that’s not native to you and start becoming nervous.”

While some fans concluded that Prithviraj confirmed that he was part of SSMB 29, others wondered if he was talking about Meghana Gulzar’s film with Kareena Kapoor. All speculation was put to rest when his mother, Mallika, responded to a fan on FB alleging the picture was AI-generated. According to OTT Play, she said in a now deleted comment, “Next is Rajamouli film. He is leaving tonight,” adding that they could’ve asked her the truth.

Moreover, on Wednesday, Mahesh and Prithviraj were clicked at a private airport, flying to Koraput, Odisha. While it could’ve been a coincidence, a PRO confirmed Prithviraj had been roped into SSMB 29 when he posted pictures of both the actors at the airport, captioning it, “#SSMB29 Ready To Roar.”

This comes a few days after Priyanka’s mother, Madhu Chopra, also confirmed in an interview with Lehren Retro that her daughter was part of SSMB 29. When the film was brought up, Madhu subtly confirmed, “Vahin shooting pe hain voh. (She is shooting the film)” Priyanka had also dropped hints on social media about being part of the film.

Fans from Odisha have also been posting pictures and videos of the actors and locations online.

About SSMB 29

Rajamouli has been tight-lipped about his next film, SSMB 29, only revealing that it stars Mahesh in the lead role. Sources state that the film’s first schedule has been wrapped up, and the second schedule will take place in Odisha.

Nothing much is known about the film, which is touted as a jungle adventure drama. When Rajamouli started shooting for RRR, he held a press meet where he revealed the film’s story beforehand. In contrast, even the pooja ceremony of his next was held in secrecy.