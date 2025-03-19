Mahesh Babu, SS Rajamouli, Priyanka Chopra pose with locals as they wrap up SSMB 29's Odisha shoot. See pics

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli's upcoming film, SSMB 29, has already generated huge buzz among fans. The filmmaker has wrapped up the shoot schedule featuring Priyanka Chopra and Mahesh Babu in Odisha's Koraput and even expressed gratitude to the people of Koraput for their warm hospitality. The cast was seen posing with locals for pictures, which have now surfaced on the internet. Priyanka Chopra, SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu wrap Odisha scheduled of SSMB 29.

Mahesh Babu, SS Rajamouli and Priyanka Chopra pose with locals

A Reddit user shared pictures of Priyanka, Rajamouli, and Mahesh Babu posing with locals on the SSMB 29 set. In the pictures, Priyanka is seen wearing an oversized shirt with matching bottoms, while Mahesh Babu sports a casual blue T-shirt paired with track pants and his signature red cap. The filmmaker is seen wearing a green T-shirt along with grey cargo pants.

Priyanka and Rajamouli express gratitude

In one of the pictures, Priyanka is also seen signing a note that reads, "Dear Koraput, thank you for the warm hospitality. Looking forward to many such adventures. With love from the sets of SSMB-29." The note was also signed by Rajamouli. A video showed the filmmaker accepting a gift package containing millet products from the people of Koraput as they departed from the shoot location.

Earlier, videos of a massive set being put up on Talamali Hilltop in Semiliguda, Koraput, were leaked online. The footage showed an open space being prepared for the film’s shooting. The film's shoot began in January this year with a pooja ceremony. However, the makers refrained from sharing any pictures to keep Mahesh Babu's look under wraps. Now, as the actor’s pictures from the set, posing with locals, surfaced online, fans found him looking adorable. One of the comments read, "MB is giving meerkat vibes. What a cutie." Another wrote, "I like that MB is hiding those majestic curls for the movie lol."

About SSMB 29

Rajamouli’s father, writer Vijayendra Prasad, has penned the story for SSMB 29, and it is said to be an action-adventure similar to Indiana Jones. Priyanka's mother, Madhu Chopra, earlier confirmed that the actor would be part of the film. Apart from her, there have been reports about Prithviraj Sukumaran playing a pivotal role alongside Mahesh Babu. However, neither the actor nor the makers have confirmed the reports yet.