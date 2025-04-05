Mahesh Babu playfully shows off passport as he takes a break from SSMB 29; cracks up daughter Sitara. Watch

Actor Mahesh Babu and his daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni were spotted at Hyderabad airport on Saturday morning. Looking happy at his break from shooting for SSMB 29, he flashed his passport as an inside joke with the paparazzi. (Also Read: Sitara Ghattamaneni talks about working with dad Mahesh Babu in advert; says this about SSMB 29) Mahesh Babu and Sitara Ghattamaneni were spotted heading on a vacation.(Instagram: Artistrybuzz)

Mahesh Babu playfully shows off his passport

In a video posted by a paparazzo photographer on Instagram, Mahesh can be seen dressed in a casual shirt, T-shirt, pants, and hat as he makes his way through the airport with Sitara. When he spots the photographers, he flashes his passport with a large smile, making his daughter crack up. He even gives a thumbs-up, indicating he is heading on a break, hitching his backpack as he makes his way in. In the comments, one fan hilariously called him ‘Naughty Babu’ while another wrote, “Babu Showing Passport is Epic.”

The inside joke about Mahesh Babu’s passport

Mahesh is known for taking breaks from shooting and flying out of the country to spend quality time with his family. He has often spoken about this in interviews, stating that his family is important to him and that he takes these breaks to ensure a semblance of normalcy. When his film with SS Rajamouli went on floors in January this year, the director posted an AI-generated video joking that he had taken away Mahesh’s passport and ‘captured’ him. Mahesh had replied, “Okkasaari commit ayithe naa maata nene vinanu (I don’t listen to myself once I commit).”

About SSMB 29

Nothing much is known about SSMB 29 other than that it is a jungle adventure drama. Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran play lead roles in it, along with Mahesh. A schedule was recently shot outdoors in Odisha, but the team faced numerous leaks that revealed a key detail. Rajamouli’s father, Vijayendra Prasad, wrote the film’s story. The team has yet to officially announce the film’s cast and crew.