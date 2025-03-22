Prithviraj Sukumaran to star in SS Rajamouli’s Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra-starrer SSMB 29? Actor says this

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli recently wrapped up the Odisha schedule of SSMB 29. Pictures from the set surfaced on the internet, showing Priyanka Chopra, Mahesh Babu, and the filmmaker posing with locals. There have been rumours about Prithviraj Sukumaran being part of the film, and now, in an interview with Pinkvilla, the actor has finally addressed them. Prithviraj Sukumaran reveals if he is a part of SSMB 29.

(Also Read: Prithviraj Sukumaran reveals he had the chance to direct Rajinikanth: ‘I tried my best but…’)

Prithviraj Sukumaran confirms being a part of SSMB 29

The Malayalam star’s photo from the set in Odisha also emerged online, further fuelling the speculation. While he initially dodged questions about the film, calling his trip with Mahesh Babu a sightseeing visit, he later admitted, “Now that the video or some photographs have been leaked, I can’t really say that I went there for sightseeing. Hopefully, very soon, we will be able to talk about the film. I have been part of the project for more than a year, and we’ve been slowly working towards it.”

Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran were spotted leaving for Odisha together. Later, several pictures and videos showcasing the grand set of SSMB 29 also surfaced online. The images featured Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra, and Rajamouli posing with the people of Koraput. In one of the pictures, Priyanka is seen signing a note that reads, "Dear Koraput, thank you for the warm hospitality. Looking forward to many such adventures. With love from the sets of SSMB-29." The note was also signed by Rajamouli. A video showed the filmmaker accepting a gift package containing millet products from the people of Koraput as they departed from the shoot location.

About SSMB 29

Following the global success of RRR, SS Rajamouli is set to entertain fans with his upcoming, yet-to-be-titled SSMB 29. Written by the filmmaker’s father, Vijayendra Prasad, the film is said to be an action-adventure story akin to Indiana Jones. It went on floors in January this year with a pooja ceremony. Priyanka Chopra will be making her comeback to Indian cinema with the film, further adding to the buzz.

About L2: Empuraan

Prithviraj is currently promoting his upcoming directorial, L2: Empuraan. The action thriller, jointly produced by Aashirvad Cinemas, Sree Gokulam Movies, and Lyca Productions, is a follow-up to the 2019 film Lucifer. The film stars Mohanlal in the titular role, alongside an ensemble cast including Prithviraj Sukumaran, Manju Warrier, Tovino Thomas, Indrajith Sukumaran, Abhimanyu Singh, Eriq Ebouaney, Jerome Flynn, Saikumar, Baiju Santhosh, and Suraj Venjaramoodu. It is set to release in cinemas on March 27.