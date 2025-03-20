L2 Empuraan trailer: Mohanlal returns to save ‘God's own country’; Rajinikanth, SS Rajamouli, Ram Gopal Varma all praise

L2 Empuraan trailer: The trailer for the much-awaited sequel to the 2019 Malayalam hit Lucifer, L2: Empuraan, was released on Thursday. It was released ahead of time as the team faced a leak. Directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, the political action-drama sees Mohanlal return as the mysterious Stephen Nedumpally, aka Khureshi Ab'raam, to save the day. (Also Read: Prithviraj Sukumaran shares ‘fanboy’ moment with ‘OG Superstar’ Rajinikanth: ‘Meant the world’) L2 Empuraan trailer: Mohanlal in a still from Prithviraj Sukumaran's film.

L2 Empuraan trailer

The 3-minute-50-second trailer shows Khureshi being called on for help even as organisations see him as a threat. Sachin Khedekar’s PK Ramdas begins the trailer by making it clear that his children are not his legacy bearers; his followers are.

Tovino Thomas’ Jathin Ramdas is now leading his party, but there’s constant sabotage at play. Manju Warrier’s Priyadarshini Ramdas also discusses the notion that blood relations cannot hold more value over human life. Khureshi is asked to return to save ‘God’s own country’.

But unlike Lucifer, L2 Empuraan seems to delve more deeply into Khureshi’s life and the organisation he’s a part of. Even if it takes us to Turkey, London, France, Yemen and several other places, the trailer still ends with the question – Who is Stephen Nedumpally really? The trailer seems to hint that the question will be answered this time around.

Rajinikanth, SS Rajamouli, Ram Gopal Varma all praise

After the trailer’s release, it’s not just fans that seem impressed by it. Rajinikanth posted the Tamil version of L2 Empuraan’s trailer on X (formerly Twitter), writing, “Watched the trailer of my dear Mohan’s @Mohanlal and @PrithviOfficial Prithvi ‘s film #Empuraan .. fantastic work , congratulations !!! I wish the team all the best for the release. God bless.” Prithviraj replied, “Thank you Superstar!!! @rajinikanth Will forever cherish this Sir!”

SS Rajamouli posted the Telugu version of it on X, writing, “#EMPURAAN trailer hooked me from the very first shot…@Mohanlal sir’s commanding presence is truly magnetic! Massive scale, stunning action. this already feels like a blockbuster @PrithviOfficial. Wishing the #L2E team a grand release on March 27!”

Ram Gopal Varma also shared the Hindi version of the trailer, writing, “In sheer SCALE #Empuraan looks 10 times BIGGER, ULTRA RICH in its CHARACTERS and ULTRA GRAND in its ACTION .. The LAST shot of the TRAILER is a KILLER very SYMBOLIC of the main MAN behind LUCIFER @PrithviOfficial.”

About L2 Empuraan

Apart from Mohanlal, Prithviraj, Tovino and Manju, L2 Empuraan also stars Suraj Venjaramoodu, Abhimanyu Singh, Jerome Flynn and Eriq Ebouaney in key roles. The trailer also gives a hint of what their characters will be like, setting the stage for a war. Antony Perumbavoor and Gokulam Gopalan jointly bankrolled the film under Aashirvad Cinemas and Sree Gokulam Movies. Murali Gopy penned the story.

L2 Empuraan will be released simultaneously in Malayalam, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, and Tamil on March 27 this year. Producer Dil Raju's SVC Cinemas will distribute the film in the Telugu states. Anil Thadani's AA Films will distribute the movie in North India, while Hombale Films will release it in Karnataka. Sree Gokulam Movies will release the film in Tamil Nadu.