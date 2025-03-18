Prithviraj Sukumaran shares ‘fanboy’ moment with ‘OG Superstar’ Rajinikanth: ‘Meant the world’

The Prithviraj Sukumaran-directed L2: Empuraan is slated for release on March 27. Ahead of that, the actor-filmmaker shared a ‘fanboy’ moment with Tamil superstar Rajinikanth, gushing about him being the first person to watch the trailer of his much-awaited sequel. (Also Read: Abhimanyu Singh talks about his Malayalam debut with L2: Empuraan: ‘It felt like I was shooting for a Hollywood film’) Prithviraj Sukumaran all smiles as he clicks a picture with Rajinikanth.

Prithviraj Sukumaran’s ‘fanboy’ moment with Rajinikanth

Prithviraj posted a picture on his Instagram and X (formerly Twitter), smiling wide as he posed with Rajinikanth. He shared his excitement on meeting him and wrote of how he’ll never forget Rajinikanth’s reaction to the trailer of L2: Empuraan.

He wrote, “The very first person to watch the trailer of #L2E #EMPURAAN I will forever cherish what you said after watching it Sir! This meant the world to me! Fanboy forever! @rajinikanth #OGSuperstar.” Fans were curious to know what Rajinikanth had told Prithviraj after seeing the trailer.

About L2: Empuraan

L2: Empuraan is the sequel to Prithviraj’s 2019 Malayalam hit Lucifer, which also starred Mohanlal in the lead as Stephen Nedumpally, aka Khureshi-Ab'raam. The film explores the aftermath of Lucifer and Stephen’s role in filling a power vacuum formed after a leader dies in the first film.

Murali Gopy wrote the script, which was produced by Aashirvad Cinemas, Sree Gokulam Movies, and Lyca Productions. Tovino Thomas, Indrajith Sukumaran, Manju Warrier, Abhimanyu Singh, Jerome Flynn, Eriq Ebouaney, and Suraj Venjaramoodu also star in it.

Upcoming work

Apart from L2: Empuraan, Prithviraj also stars in SS Rajamouli’s Telugu film SSMB 29. A video of him shooting for the film with Mahesh Babu in Odisha was recently leaked online. The film also stars Priyanka Chopra in the lead role. He has Vilayath Buddha, Nobody, and Santhosh Trophy lined up in Malayalam, and Sarzameen is in Hindi.

Rajinikanth has wrapped up shooting for Lokesh Kanagraj’s Coolie. The film boasts a stellar ensemble cast featuring Nagarjuna, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, Shruti Haasan, Reba Monica John, Junior MGR and Monisha Blessy. Aamir Khan is rumoured to play a cameo in it, while Pooja Hegde has been confirmed for a special number. He is also shooting for Jailer 2 with Nelson Dilipkumar.