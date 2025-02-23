Game of Thrones actor Jerome Flynn talks about being cast in Mohanlal's L2 Empuraan, his spiritual connection to India

Actor-director Prithviraj Sukumaran made a surprising announcement about his Mohanlal-starrer L2: Empuraan on Sunday. Introducing character #7, Boris Oliver from the film, he revealed that the role will be played by English actor Jerome Flynn, popular for playing Bronn on Game of Thrones. (Also Read: L2 Empuraan producer fires shots at KFPA for talking about Mohanlal film budget; Prithviraj Sukumaran lends support) Jerome Flynn plays Boris Oliver in L2: Empuraan.

James Flynn in L2 Empuraan

Prithviraj shared a new poster that revealed Jerome’s look as Boris from the film. He also posted a video of the actor talking about playing the role. In the video Jerome introduced himself and said, “I play the part of Boris in Empuraan or L2:E. I can’t quite remember how I got roped into this job but I’m so glad I did because it was a completely different experience from what I’m used to having over in the UK or the US. To be part of the Mollywood culture of things and to get a taste of that was really special.”

Jerome then revealed that working in India was ‘extra special’ for him. Revealing the reason why, he added, “It’s extra special to me, I think, because India was a really important…precious part of my journey. I spent several years coming over here in my late 20s and early 30s, mostly on spiritual retreats. And the whole experience of being in India, it has changed my life forever in the best possible way. So, doing this job felt rather like coming home.”

The actor also stated that though he never shot for the portions filmed in India, it still felt like he was in the country, “And the vibe on the set, even though we never went to India, it was like being back in the middle of a Delhi roundabout. There was a kind of this beautiful orchestrated chaos and everybody was really sweet and really loving their job. It made it one of the most enjoyable jobs I’ve ever done.”

Jerome ended the video stating that he can’t wait for the audience to watch the film, “I can’t give away too much about my character except to say that he does play an important role in Khuresh’s journey. So, I really hope you guys enjoy my character and the film. I hope you enjoy it as much as I’ve enjoyed making it.”

Internet reacts

Fans couldn’t keep calm once they watched this video. One of them commented on Instagram, “Damn bro cast from GOT.” Another wrote, “Ser Bronn of the Blackwater.” One fan recollected his character from GOT and wrote, “Ith nammde Bronn alle one of the greatest swordsman of GOT. (He is Bronn, one of the greatest swordsmen of GOT)” Another joked, “Prithvi promised him a castle.” Numerous fans left fire and mind-blown emojis under the video.

For the unversed, Jerome is best known for his role as Bronn in the HBO fantasy series Game of Thrones. He has also starred in shows like Soldier Soldier, Ripper Street, and Black Mirror, as well as films like John Wick: Chapter 3—Parabellum and Edward II. L2: Empuraan will be released in theatres on March 27 and also star Tovino Thomas, Indrajith Sukumaran, Manju Warrier, Saniya Iyappan, Saikumar, Baiju Santhosh, Fazil, Nikhat Khan and Sachin Khedekar.