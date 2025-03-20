SS Rajamouli questions civic sense as he finds litter during Odisha trek, calls it ‘disheartening’; state leader reacts

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli shared a post after he did a solo trek to Odisha’s highest peak, Deomali. Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday, Rajamouli said it was "disheartening to see the trail marred by litter". Now, Suparno Satpathy, a socio-political leader from Odisha, has responded to Rajamouli's tweet. (Also Read | Mahesh Babu, SS Rajamouli, Priyanka Chopra pose with locals as they wrap up SSMB 29's Odisha shoot. See pics) SS Rajamouli did a solo trek in Odisha.

Rajamouli's Odisha trek turned ‘disheartening’

On X, Rajamouli shared a video collage from the top of the mountain. The video showed plastic bottles and other garbage strewn among the rocks. The video ended with Rajamouli posing for the camera. He was seen wearing a green T-shirt, pants, and white sneakers.

Rajamouli talks about civic sense

Sharing the video, Rajamouli wrote, "Had an amazing solo trek to Deomali, Odisha’s highest and most stunning peak. The view from the top was absolutely breathtaking. However, it was disheartening to see the trail marred by litter. Such pristine wonders deserve better. A little civic sense can make a huge difference… Every visitor should carry back their waste to help protect these places."

What Odisha leader said

Suparno, sharing Rajamouli's tweet, wrote, "Dear @ssrajamouli, regrets for your unpleasant experience at the stunning Deomali. My appeal to our ‘positions of power’ - 'Visitors need to be sensitised extensively and violators need be penalised heavily'- SS. ps: This also goes for all the other stunning spot of Odisha."

About Rajamouli's films

Rajamouli is all set to direct Priyanka Chopra and Mahesh Babu in his next project, tentatively titled SSB29. The film is written by Vijayendra Prasad. Further details about the cast are still under wraps.

Rajamouli's last directorial was R (2022), a Telugu-language epic historical action drama. The film stars Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody and Olivia Morris. The film serves as a fictional tribute to the revolutionaries and their fight against oppression.