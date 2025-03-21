Menu Explore
L2 Empuraan advance booking outpaces Jawan, Kalki 2898 AD, Leo; sells almost 1 lakh tickets in an hour

ByNeeshita Nyayapati
Mar 21, 2025 05:52 PM IST

Prithviraj Sukumaran's L2 Empuraan stars Mohanlal in the lead role. The Malayalam film will be released in theatres on March 27. 

The advance booking for actor-director Prithviraj Sukumaran’s upcoming film L2 Empuraan, starring Mohanlal, opened on Friday, and the film has already made good progress. On the ticketing app BookMyShow, 96.14k tickets were sold for the film in its first hour, with the film outpacing films like Jawan, Kalki 2898 AD, and Leo. (Also Read: L2 Empuraan trailer: Mohanlal returns to save ‘God's own country’; Rajinikanth, SS Rajamouli, Ram Gopal Varma all praise)

Prithviraj Sukumaran is directing Mohanlal for the third time in L2: Empuraan after Lucifer and Bro Daddy.
Prithviraj Sukumaran is directing Mohanlal for the third time in L2: Empuraan after Lucifer and Bro Daddy.

96.14k tickets sold for L2 Empuraan in 1 hour

Prithviraj posted a new poster featuring Mohanlal celebrating the fact that the film sold 96.14k tickets in an hour. Bookings opened at 9 am on March 21 and by 10:30 am, the app was registering 96k tickets per hour, according to Sacnilk. The bookings haven’t been rolled out completely across the country yet, with most shows being booked in Kerala. It remains to be seen if the film will sustain this momentum till its release on March 27.

For context, in December last year, the producers of Pushpa 2: The Rule Mythri Movies claimed that the Allu Arjun-starrer sold 100k tickets in its first hour. Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan sold 41k tickets in less than 2 hours while Pathaan sold around 50k. Vijay’s Leo had sold 83k tickets in its first hour while Prabhas-starrer Kalki 2898 AD while Kalki 2898 AD crossed 93k.

About L2 Empuraan

L2 Empuraan is a sequel to Prithviraj’s 2019 hit Lucifer. Mohanlal plays the mysterious Khureshi Ab'raam, aka Stephen Nedumpally. Set in politics, the film explores how powerful organisations influence how the world is run.

The film also sees Prithviraj in a key role with Tovino Thomas, Indrajith Sukumaran, Manju Warrier, Abhimanyu Singh, Eriq Ebouaney, Jerome Flynn, Nikhat Khan Hegde, and Suraj Venjaramoodu.

L2 Empuraan will be released in theatres on March 27 in Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Hindi. The recently released trailer hinted at exploring more about Stephen’s past even as he returns to Kerala to save the day.

