Jawan advance booking open in India: 41K tickets sold in less than 2 hours, rates go as high as 2.4K

Jawan advance booking has finally opened in India. A week before the release of the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer, Jawan makers announced on Friday that the bookings for the movie have been opened as they dropped a promo featuring the actor. The tickets, priced as high as ₹2.4K, are selling like hot cakes, thanks to the unceasing buzz around the film, which comes around eight months after Shah Rukh's blockbuster Pathaan. Also read: Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan collects ₹2 crore in US even before trailer launch Shah Rukh Khan;s Jawan releases next Friday.

Over 20K Jawan tickets sold in just an hour

Film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan took to Twitter or X on Friday and said Shah Rukh is about to make history with Jawan, which is one of the most awaited Bollywood movies of the year.

He tweeted, "Jawan advance bookings are on fire (fire emoji). Off to a splendid start after Jawan trailer. Sold 20.26K tickets in the last one hour from BookMyShow portal in India. Jawan is all set to become the 2nd ₹100 crore opener for Shah Rukh Khan after Pathaan.That will make him the first ever actor to achieve the feat in Bollywood history."

Moreover, trade analyst Taran Adarsh also tweeted, "Jawan advance booking status: Flying start at national chains! Note: Tickets sold for Thursday/ Day 1 at national chains… Update: Friday, 11.45 am. PVR + INOX: 32,750 and Cinepolis: 8,750. Total: 41,500 tickets sold."

The Atlee directorial, also features Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi alongside Shah Rukh, and its advance booking was opened at around 10am on Friday.

Costliest Jawan ticket

Jawan is releasing worldwide on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The film can be seen in 2D and IMAX format with the most expensive ticket in Delhi seemingly being sold at Ambience Mall, priced at a whopping ₹2400. However, the high prices do not seem to worry fans as the shows appears to be almost sold out.

In the rest of the country too, fans have been flocking apps and booking tickets. Pre-release event has done wonders for Jawan in Chennai. Almost all the shows are getting sold out in Chennai, Hyderabad and other cities for the first day.

Special Jawan shows

The buzz around Jawan is so high that Shah Rukh Khan's fan club, SRK Universe has organised fan shows for this action-packed entertainer in over 300 cities in India, which is a record for any Hindi film star, reported Pinkvilla.

Yash Paryani, the co-founder of SRK Universe told the portal, “SRK Universe is organising multiple shows of Jawan in over 300 cities of India. We are expecting participation from 85,000 SRK fans on the first day and we plan to welcome Jawan with celebrations across the country."

Jawan craze

Ahead of the film's release, the film's production banner Red Chillies Entertainment wrote on X along with clips of Shah Rukh from the film, "Aapki aur meri bekraari khatam huyi (Your and my wait ends now)! Advance bookings for Jawan are now live. So Book your tickets now! Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu."

Jawan is expected to gross ₹125 crore across the globe on day one. Trade expert Atul Mohan in an interview with ETimes said, “The momentum thus far unequivocally indicates that Jawan is poised to obliterate prior opening day records and etch its name in the annals of history. Preliminary projections suggest an extraordinary opening day earning of approximately ₹70 crore from the Hindi belt, an additional ₹20 crore from the southern market, and global total surpassing ₹125 crore on day one alone.”

