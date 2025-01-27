Kochi, Malayalam cinema star Prithviraj Sukumaran says he came close to directing Tamil superstar Rajinikanth in a movie but he couldn't get the script ready well in time. Was set to direct Rajinikanth in a movie but it didn't materialise, says Prithviraj Sukumaran

Sukumaran, who made his directorial debut with 2019's "Lucifer", said A Subaskaran of Lyca Productions once approached him for a project starring Rajinikanth under his banner.

The actor-director was speaking at the teaser launch of Mohanlal-starrer "L2: Empuraan", the upcoming sequel to "Lucifer", on Sunday.

"Subaskaran sir first reached out to me by allowing me to do a film for Lyca Productions, starring Rajinikanth sir. The opportunity was so good for a new director like me, and I tried my best to see if I could come up with something.

"Subaskaran sir wanted the project to happen within a particular timeline. Since I'm a part-time director, I couldn't come up with a subject for the producer. So, that didn't happen," Sukumaran told reporters here.

While the film with Lyca Productions and Rajinikanth didn't materialise, it led to the beginning of a friendship between the actor and Subaskaran, he added.

Sukumaran also revealed that the production banner wanted to collaborate with him as an actor on an "ambitious movie", but that didn't come to fruition either.

"I hope will happen someday. It is such an ambitious film. I had read the entire script and I loved what the film was on paper. I immediately said yes to it," said the actor, who has worked across languages in films such as "Ennu Ninte Moideen", "Aiyya", "Ezra", "Ayyappanum Koshiyum" and "Aadujeevitham".

The actor-director said Subaskaran was curious about his next directorial venture, only to come on board as a producer for "L2: Empuraan".

"In the meanwhile, Subaskaran sir asked me, 'You can't direct a film for us with Rajini?' I said, 'Unfortunately I'm not able to '. He asked me what I was doing next, and I told him, 'I'm doing a sequel to 'Lucifer', and it's a big dream that I've been harbouring ever since the release of 'Lucifer'," he said.

"I gave him a rough outline of what the film is about. Subaskaran sir asked me, 'How can I be part of this dream of yours?' I wasn't expecting this. I'm thankful to him," he added.

The teaser launch event of "L2: Empuraan" was a star-studded affair with top Malayalam film stars such as Mammootty, Manju Warrier, Tovino Thomas, and actor-director Basil Joseph in attendance.

The film will be released in theatres on March 27.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.