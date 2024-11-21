AR Rahman wins Hollywood Music In Media Award for Aadujeevitham background score: ‘This was a labour of love’

AR Rahman’s background score for Blessy’s Malayalam film Aadujeevitham - The Goat Life won an award at the 2024 Hollywood Music In Media Awards (HHMA). The composer called it an ‘incredible honour’ to win the Best Background Score (Foreign Language) and thanked the film’s team and his fans for it. (Also Read: AR Rahman gets emotional after announcing separation from wife Saira Banu: 'In this shattering, we seek meaning') AR Rahman thanked the film's team after winning an award for Aadujeevitham.

Aadujeevitham score wins big

The official Instagram account of the Prithviraj Sukumaran-starrer announced that the film won an award at HHMA. They wrote, “We are thrilled to share that Aadujeevitham - The Goatlife has won the award for Best Background Score (Foreign Language) at the 2024 Hollywood Music In Media Awards (HMMA)!”

Posting a video of Blessy receiving the award on-stage, they added, “A special moment for our team as we had the honor of receiving this recognition on stage. A huge thank you to the incredible talent A.R. Rahman and the entire team for their hard work in bringing this vision to life. We are deeply grateful for all the love and support.”

Rahman also released a video thanking the film’s team and fans for standing by him. He said, “It’s an incredible honour to receive this award for Best Score for a foreign language film, The Goat Life. I am deeply grateful to the Hollywood Music and Media Awards for recognising the score. This project was a labour of love, and I share this moment with my amazing team of musicians and technicians, the director Blessy, and everyone who believed the vision we brought to life.”

AR Rahman in the news

This award comes a day after Rahman and his wife, Saira Banu, announced their separation. Rahman released a note that read, “We had hoped to reach the grand thirty, but all things, it seems, carry an unseen end. Even the throne of God might tremble at the weight of broken hearts. Yet, in this shattering, we seek meaning, though the pieces may not find their place again. To our friends, thank you for your kindness and for respecting our privacy as we walk through this fragile chapter.”

Their children Khatija Rahman, AR Ameen and Raheema Rahman also posted notes on their Instagram stories, seeking privacy.