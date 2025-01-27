Mohanlal calls L2 Empuraan director Prithviraj Sukumaran 'cruel' because he 'extracts what he wants' from actors

Actor Mohanlal spoke about director-actor Prithviraj Sukumaran at the teaser launch of their upcoming film L2: Empuraan in Kochi on Sunday and called him ‘cruel’. According to Mathrubhumi, the actor was all praise for Prithviraj and had this to say. (Also Read: L2 Empuraan teaser: Mohanlal returns as Ab'raam Qureshi in Prithviraj Sukumaran's action-packed film. Watch) Prithviraj Sukumaran also directed Mohanlal's Lucifer and Bro Daddy previously.

Mohanlal on Prithviraj Sukumaran

Mohanlal praised Prithviraj at the event and stated that the actor-director was clear on what he wanted from his actors and that he knew how to ‘extract’ it, too. He said, “He is a very cruel director; he will extract what he wants from us, and that’s how (his) films are made. Actors perform well because of directors. I have worked with many directors before and have high hopes for Prithviraj. He will become one of the best directors in India. Empuraan carries 100 per cent of his essence.” Mohanlal also explained that Empuraan is derived from Empuran, which reportedly means ‘a little below God’.

About L2: Empuraan

When the political action thriller Lucifer was released in 2019, it made people sit up and take notice. Prithviraj’s directorial debut saw Mohanlal in a powerful role as Stephen Nedumpally / Khureshi-Ab'raam. The film presents numerous layers and perspectives of a tried and tested tale of the prodigal son returning home. Manju Warrier, Tovino Thomas, Vivek Oberoi, Indrajith Sukumaran, Sai Kumar, Baiju Santhosh, Kalabhavan Shajohn, Saniya Iyappan, Nyla Usha, Sachin Khedekar, and Fazil also starred in it.

L2: Empuraan picks up where Lucifer left off. Talking to the Hindustan Times while promoting Salaar, Prithviraj said, “The film has a massive scale, and it was challenging to find locations.” The screenplay for the film was finalised in 2022 after delays due to COVID-19, and Lyca Productions agreed to back the film in 2023. L2: Empuraan will be released in theatres on March 27.