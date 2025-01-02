Marco leaked online: ‘Helpless’ Unni Mukundan appeals to stop piracy; Prithviraj Sukumaran supports him

Unni Mukundan-starrer Marco is doing well at the box office and is receiving praise for being one of the most well-made films of 2024. The Malayalam film directed by Haneef Adeni is touted to be one of the most violent films made in India. The film faced a setback after getting leaked online, and Unni addressed the issue. (Also Read: Fans surprised to see Marco actor Unni Mukundan speak fluent Gujarati: ‘Bro switching language like Netflix feature’) Unni Mukundan in a still from his Malayalam film Marco.

Marco leaked online

Unni released a note on his social media, appealing to stop piracy and admitting to feeling helpless. He wrote, “Please don’t watch pirated movies. We are helpless. I’m feeling helpless. Only YOU can stop this. By not watching/downloading the films online. It’s a request.” Prithviraj Sukumaran voiced his support by resharing Unni’s note on his Instagram stories.

A screen grab of Prithviraj Sukumaran's Instagram stories.

Fans on X (formerly Twitter) were concerned about the leak, with one person writing, “Mollywood is facing a new wave of concern over piracy. Initially, there was the leak of #SookshmaDarshini in HD, then #Marco, and now we have #ED!” Another wrote, “HD version of movies running in theatres getting leaked is dangerous and of high concern.”

About Marco

Made on a budget of ₹30 crore, Marco was released in theatres on December 20. The film was initially released in the Malayalam and Hindi versions, while the Telugu version was released on January 1. Due to the positive response, 140 extra shows were added to the Hindi version, beating competition from Varun Dhawan-starrer Baby John.

According to Sacnilk, Marco saw a 151.85% jump on New Year, minting ₹3.4 crore net. Its total collection stands at ₹42.05 crore net in India. The film will now also be released in Korea. Unni announced the news on X, writing, “MARCO Releasing in KOREA! After Bahubali, Marco sets a new Benchmark in South Indian Film Industry! Making history by having the Biggest Release for an Indian Movie in Korea!”