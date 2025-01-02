Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jan 02, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Marco leaked online: ‘Helpless’ Unni Mukundan appeals to stop piracy; Prithviraj Sukumaran supports him

ByNeeshita Nyayapati
Jan 02, 2025 02:02 PM IST

The Malayalam film Marco performed well at the box office but faced a setback when it leaked online. Unni Mukundan addressed the issue.

Unni Mukundan-starrer Marco is doing well at the box office and is receiving praise for being one of the most well-made films of 2024. The Malayalam film directed by Haneef Adeni is touted to be one of the most violent films made in India. The film faced a setback after getting leaked online, and Unni addressed the issue. (Also Read: Fans surprised to see Marco actor Unni Mukundan speak fluent Gujarati: ‘Bro switching language like Netflix feature’)

Unni Mukundan in a still from his Malayalam film Marco.
Unni Mukundan in a still from his Malayalam film Marco.

Marco leaked online

Unni released a note on his social media, appealing to stop piracy and admitting to feeling helpless. He wrote, “Please don’t watch pirated movies. We are helpless. I’m feeling helpless. Only YOU can stop this. By not watching/downloading the films online. It’s a request.” Prithviraj Sukumaran voiced his support by resharing Unni’s note on his Instagram stories.

A screen grab of Prithviraj Sukumaran's Instagram stories.
A screen grab of Prithviraj Sukumaran's Instagram stories.

Fans on X (formerly Twitter) were concerned about the leak, with one person writing, “Mollywood is facing a new wave of concern over piracy. Initially, there was the leak of #SookshmaDarshini in HD, then #Marco, and now we have #ED!” Another wrote, “HD version of movies running in theatres getting leaked is dangerous and of high concern.”

About Marco

Made on a budget of 30 crore, Marco was released in theatres on December 20. The film was initially released in the Malayalam and Hindi versions, while the Telugu version was released on January 1. Due to the positive response, 140 extra shows were added to the Hindi version, beating competition from Varun Dhawan-starrer Baby John.

According to Sacnilk, Marco saw a 151.85% jump on New Year, minting 3.4 crore net. Its total collection stands at 42.05 crore net in India. The film will now also be released in Korea. Unni announced the news on X, writing, “MARCO Releasing in KOREA! After Bahubali, Marco sets a new Benchmark in South Indian Film Industry! Making history by having the Biggest Release for an Indian Movie in Korea!”

Oscars 2024: From Nominees...
See more
Oscars 2024: From Nominees to Red Carpet Glam! Get Exclusive Coverage on HT. - Click Here!

 Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 02, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On