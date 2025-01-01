Fans surprised to see Marco actor Unni Mukundan speak fluent Gujarati: ‘Bro switching language like Netflix feature’

Unni Mukundan speaks Gujarati

Clips of the interview soon began doing rounds on X (formerly Twitter), with fans proud of the actor for knowing so many languages. The interview sees him speaking Gujarati, Hindi, and English, but the actor is proficient in other languages, too. In the interview, Unni urged fans in Gujarati to watch his film in the dubbed Hindi version in the theatres.

Fans were thrilled to see him switching languages effortlessly, with one fan commenting, “Bro switching language like Netflix feature.” Another wrote, “Unni Mukundan Speaking Languages : Malayalam - Tamil - Telugu - Hindi - English - Spanish & Gujarati. ARRIVAL OF REAL PAN-INDIA STAR!!” Another joked, “Bruh can easily compete with Google translate.” Some called him ‘extremely talented’ for his acting skills and language proficiency.

Many don’t know that while Unni was born in Thrissur, Kerala, he completed his schooling in Ahmedabad before returning to Thrissur for college. He spent half his life in Ahmedabad. In 2023, he even posted pictures after meeting PM Narendra Modi, writing, “Thank you sir, from seeing you afar as a 14 year old and now finally Meeting you, I’m yet to recover! Your, “Kem cho Bhaila” on stage literally shook me up! It was one big dream that I had to meet u & talk to you in Gujarati!”

Recent work

Unni starred in Jai Ganesh and Marco in Malayalam and Garudan in Tamil in 2024. Marco, released on December 20, is running in theatres and is touted to be one of the most violent Indian films. He is now shooting for a Malayalam film titled Get-Set Baby.