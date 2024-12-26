5 Telugu films to catch during New Year: Guntur Kaaram, Hitler, Marco, and more

From re-releases of old favourites to dubbed versions of the latest releases, this New Year has something new to offer audiences in the Telugu states. Pick and choose from sports dramas, action thrillers and what is touted to be one of India’s most violent films to indulge the cinephile in you. (Also Read: India's most violent film caused viewers to throw up in theatre, beat Pushpa 2 at box office; it's not Animal, Kill, KGF) Unni Mukundan's Malayalam film Marco is touted to be one of the most-violent films ever made.

Marco

Haneef Adeni’s Unni Mukundan-starrer Marco was released in theatres in Malayalam on December 20 and blew everyone’s mind. The film will not be released in Telugu on January 1, for those who’d rather not read subtitles while watching films. Marco, also starring Siddique, Jagadish, Abhimanyu S Thilakan, Kabir Duhan Singh, Anson Paul and Yukti Tareja tells the story of a gangster who dominates Kerala’s gold mafia. Apart from Animal and Kill, it is touted to be one of India’s most violent films.

Guntur Kaaram

Trivikram Srinivas’ Guntur Kaaram was released in theatres in January this year but many believe it didn’t get its due because of misguided marketing. The Mahesh Babu, Ramya Krishnan and Prakash Raj-starrer gets a second chance with a limited release in Hyderabad on December 31. Interestingly, the tickets sold out within minutes of release despite the film being available on OTT. The film tells the story of an estranged mother and son, with the latter looking to reconnect with her.

Hitler

Muthyala Subbaiah’s 1997 film Hitler is one of the most-popular films in Chiranjeevi’s filmography. A remake of the 1996 Malayalam film of the same name, it follows the story of an overprotective and overbearing brother trying to safeguard five sisters left under his care. The film was a massive hit at the box office when it was released, giving the actor a hit when he needed it. It will be released in theatres on January 1.

Sye

When SS Rajamouli made Sye in 2004, Telugu cinema had not seen the likes of it for a while. The film stars Nithin, Genelia Deshmukh, Shashank, and Pradeep Rawat in lead roles. It tells the story of rivalling students who unite to save their college grounds from being taken over by a gangster by holding a rugby match. MM Keeravaani’s music for the film was a massive hit when it was released.

Oy!

Anand Ranga’s 2009 romantic drama Oy! is one of those romantic dramas most 90s kids love going back to for the nostalgia factor. Starring Siddharth and Shamlee, it tells the story of a madly-in-love man who tries to help his dying girlfriend complete her bucket list before its too late. Yuvan Shankar Raja’s music is the cherry on top.