Siddharth clarifies whether he has a ‘problem’ with Allu Arjun after comparing Pushpa 2 crowd with JCB digging dirt

Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 The Rule continues to make a wildfire effect at the box office. It has become the fastest film to collect ₹1000 crore at the box office globally. Recently, Siddharth faced backlash for his comment on the Sukumar film, when he said that there’s no connection between gathering a large crowd and quality of a film. The actor has now addressed the comment after it received a lot of backlash from fans of Allu Arjun. (Also read: Siddharth unimpressed by massive crowds for Pushpa 2, says thousands gather even to watch a ‘JCB’ dig dirt) Siddharth has spoken on his comment on Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2.

What Siddharth said

During a press meet for his upcoming release Miss You at Chennai, when Siddharth was asked whether he has any ‘problem’ with Allu Arjun with regards to his comment on Pushpa 2, he said, “I have a problem with word ‘problem’ itself and don’t think I need to clarify on the same. Congratulations to the team of Pushpa 2 for the success. The first part of the film was a huge hit so obviously the crowd will come to theatres to see the sequel.”

‘The bigger the crowds that gather…’

The actor went on to add, “The bigger the crowds that gather the better. Let’s hope that the crowds will come to theatres also. Cinema needs to be healthy. All of us are in the same boat. For a movie to release and become a hit it Is a 1 in 100 situation. Good things should happen to producers. Artists should reap the benefits of their hard work.”

It all began when in an interview with Tamil YouTuber Madan Gowri, Siddharth said that there is no connection with the huge crowd on teh quality of the film. He added a crowd even gathers to watch a JCB construction site.

Miss You was supposed to release before Allu Arjun's mega-anticipated Pushpa 2: The Rule. The film was to release on November 29 but was later pushed to December 13. Pushpa 2: The Rule is the sequel to Sukumar’s 2021 film Pushpa: The Rise. Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil reprised their roles as Pushpa Raj, Srivalli, and Bhanwar Singh Shekawat.