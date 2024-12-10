Siddharth unimpressed by massive crowds for Pushpa 2, says thousands gather even to watch a ‘JCB’ dig dirt

Pushpa 2 has been breaking box office records and is well on its way to becoming the fastest film to gross ₹1000 crore. Meanwhile, a recent video of actor Siddharth has surfaced online in which he has spoken about Pushpa 2 and the massive crowds that gathered at the trailer launch event in Patna, Bihar in November. (Also read: Siddharth on his Miss You clashing with Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2: The Rule: ‘They should be worried’) Siddharth was asked about the massive crowd for Pushpa 2 but he isn't too impressed by it.

Pushpa 2 crowd not a big deal?

In an interview with Tamil YouTuber Madan Gowri, Siddharth, in response to Madan’s remark about the ‘crazy crowds’ that came for the Pushpa 2 event, brushed it off saying, “That’s all marketing. It’s not a big deal to gather a crowd in India. You bring a JCB for construction and crowds will gather automatically. So it’s not a big deal getting a crowd in Bihar. They (Pushpa 2) had a song and a film so OK. In India, there’s no connection between gathering a large crowd and quality. If that was the case, then all the political parties would be winning. In our days, these crowds used to be about getting biriyani and a quarter packet (alcohol)."

About Pushpa event in Bihar

Patna, Bihar, India -Nov .17, 2024: Telugu film actors Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna during the launch of the trailer of their upcoming film 'Pushpa 2', at Gandhi Maidan in Patna, Bihar, India, Sunday,17, 2024.(Photo by Santosh Kumar/ Hindustan Times)

Chaos erupted in Patna's historic Gandhi Maidan on November 17, where a massive crowd turned up to catch a glimpse of actors Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna who were in the city for the promotion of their film Pushpa 2.

A section of the people who gathered at the venue crossed barricades and hurled shoes and sleepers when they were prevented from going close to the stars.

Rajeev Mishra, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Patna, denied that the police resorted to lathi charge to control the situation as claimed by a section of the media.

"Only a group of people who had come to watch the event and tried to cross the barricade were removed. An adequate number of security personnel have been deployed at Gandhi Maidan," Mishra said.

Marriage and Life

When asked whether things have changed after marriage to actor Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth pointed out, “We still are two working actors in two different cities. We have three homes in in three cities and whenever we get the time, we are together. So, it’s the same as before marriage. We are trying our best to spend as much time together.” He also went on to add that he had no regrets in life and called himself ‘super privileged’.

As for why he has chosen not to comment about politics and other aspects and quit X (formerly Twitter) as well, the Miss You star replied, “I will only talk about cinema. I want to spend the rest of my life focusing on my work. I don’t want to be known as an activist; I don’t want to be known as a philanthropist; I don’t want to be known as a brave guy.”

Siddharth also spoke about how the film industry is on a decline adding, “We have less than four per cent success rate in the industry. Although the government clubs our industry with the gambling industry, for us this is our job, our business. I have to know the market when I investing so much money.”

Miss You vs Pushpa 2

During a recent press meet for Miss You, Siddharth was questioned if he is nervous about his film Miss You getting overshadowed by Allu Arjun's mega-anticipated Pushpa 2: The Rule. The film was to release on November 29 but was later pushed to December 13.

“There are many things that need to happen if my movie is to be in theatres in the second week. The first of them is that my film should be good and liked by the audience,” he said.

The actor added, “About the next movie, they should be worried, and that is not my problem. If the film is good, it will be in theatres. A good cinema cannot be removed from theatres, at least not in this era where social media awareness is big.”