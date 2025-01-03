Tovino Thomas says Unni Mukundan's Marco isn't successful ‘just due to violence’; hails the performances

Unni Mukundan-starrer Marco had a good run in theatres across Kerala and other parts of the country. The film was recently released in Tamil and Telugu, and a release is planned in Korea, too. While promoting his film Identity, Tovino Thomas spoke about why Marco is tasting success, charting it to more than just violence. (Also Read: Marco leaked online: ‘Helpless’ Unni Mukundan appeals to stop piracy; Prithviraj Sukumaran supports him) Unni Mukundan plays a gangster out for vengeance in Marco.

Tovino Thomas on Marco

Tovino recently spoke about Marco, billed as the most violent Indian film. However, the actor stated he believes there’s more to the film than just that. TOI translated what he said to the press, “Marco is a good movie. Because of the performances and also because it is a technically good movie, the violence felt believable. I don’t think the film became a hit just because of the violence.” The actor also stated that the makers of Marco succeeded in bringing its world to life convincingly, adding, “Any emotion, if it is conveyed effectively to the audiences, then the movie will be a success.”

About Marco

Directed by Haneef Adeni, Marci also stars Kabir Duhan Singh, Siddique, Abhimanyu Thilakan, and Jagadish in key roles. The film tells the story of the titular gangster who goes on a warpath after losing a loved one. Marco has been rated A and features numerous scenes depicting extreme violence. The film was initially released in Malayalam and Hindi. It was later released in Telugu and Tamil, and it is performing well in states other than Kerala. According to Sacnilk, the film collected ₹43.9 crore net in India and ₹79.65 crore worldwide in 14 days.

Tovino’s latest film, Identity, is directed by Akhil Paul and Anas Khan. Trisha Krishnan also plays a lead role in the film, which sees a woman as a witness to a crime, and a sketch artist helps her reveal the killer. The film was released in theatres on January 2.