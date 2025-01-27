L2 Empuraan teaser: Mohanlal returns as Ab'raam Qureshi in Prithviraj Sukumaran's action-packed film. Watch

The teaser of L2 Empuraan, starring Mohanlal, was unveiled on Monday. The over two-minute-long video was shared on the YouTube channel of Aashirvad Cinemas. Directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, the film has been produced by Lyca Productions. It is the second instalment of the trilogy that began with the 2019 blockbuster Lucifer. (Also Read | Mohanlal wraps up shooting for L2 Empuraan; lauds Prithviraj Sukumar's ‘creativity’) L2 Empuraan teaser: Mohanlal will play the lead role in Prithviraj Sukumaran's film.

L2 Empuraan teaser

The teaser sets the stage in an abandoned town in Northern Iraq named Qaraqosh, introducing the character Steven Nedumpally. He is a saviour with a dark and intriguing side as Ab'raam Qureshi, who leads the most powerful mercenary hit group in Asia.

The film shows Mohanlal in an action-packed avatar with larger-than-life visuals. The film explores themes of power, betrayal, and control by blending elements of the political nexus and the world of mercenaries.

About the film

For its Malayalam debut, Lyca Productions partnered with renowned producer Antony Perumbavoor's Aashirwad Cinemas Pvt. Ltd banner and bankrolled this massive project. The ensemble cast includes Prithviraj, Indrajith Sukumaran, Tovino Thomas, Manju Warrier, Saniya Iyyappan, Sai Kumar, and Baiju Santosh in pivotal roles.

L2E: Empuraan was written by Murali Gopy, with music composed by Deepak Dev and cinematography by Sujith Vaassudev. Suresh Balaje and George Pius served as Executive Producers. Prithviraj Productions handled the Production Design and Mohandas served as the Art Director. It is slated for a worldwide release on March 27, in Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Hindi languages.

L2 Empuraan will see Prithviraj, Mohanlal together

This film marks Prithviraj and Mohanlal's third collaboration as director and actor after Lucifer and Bro Daddy. The teaser launch of L2E Empuraan was held in Kochi. It was attended by Mammootty, who was the chief guest. The film's cast and crew, as well as other prominent personalities, were also part of the event.

Lucifer (2019) is a political action thriller film directed by Prithviraj, in his directorial debut. It starred Mohanlal, Prithviraj, Manju Warrier, Tovino Thomas, Vivek Oberoi, among others. Bro Daddy (2022) is a comedy-drama film directed by Prithviraj. The film featured Mohanlal, Prithviraj, Meena, Kalyani Priyadarshan, among others.