Priyanka Chopra cheers for Nick Jonas after watching his Broadway show: ‘I still cannot get over what I saw’ See pics

Actor Priyanka Chopra has once again proven herself to be the ultimate cheerleader for her husband, Nick Jonas. On Friday, she took to social media to rave about Nick's Broadway musical, The Last Five Years, after attending a preview show. Also read: Priyanka Chopra turns airport into her runway, serves a killer look in leather bomber and ripped jeans. Pics Priyanka shared a series of photos from her evening out at the Hudson Theatre.(Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra shares sweet message for Nick Jonas

Priyanka took to Instagram to share a sweet message for her husband Nick, with whom she shares a daughter Malti Marie. Priyanka attended a preview show of her husband Nick’s Broadway musical at the Hudson Theatre in New York on Thursday. Following the event, she took to social media to share a glimpse into her evening, while also expressing her thoughts and impressions of the musical.

“I still cannot get over what I saw last night. This show is so special in such incredible ways, and they’re both so talented... Who else has seen the previews yet? @thelastfiveyears on #broadway,” Priyanka wrote.

Priyanka shared a series of photos from her evening out at the Hudson Theatre. The images offer a glimpse into her experience, including a shot of her admiring the poster for The Last Five Years, several capturing the lively atmosphere outside the theatre, and a snapshot of her and Nick together at the venue.

Nick also reacted to her post by dropping a heart emoji in the comment section.

About the play

Nick along with Adrienne Warren took the stage on March 18 for the first night of previews for The Last Five Years. The show, which first premiered in 2001 before being turned into a movie starring Anna Kendrick and Jeremy Jordan in 2014, marks Nick’s return to Broadway 13 years after starring in the revival of How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying in 2012. The Last Five Years follows the demise of a relationship between a rising novelist named Jamie (Nick) and a struggling actor named Cathy (Adrienne), across two different timelines.

Priyanka Chopra’s upcoming work

Priyanka has been busy with the shoot of her next film with director SS Rajamouli. She recently wrapped up a shooting schedule in Odisha's Koraput. The film also stars Mahesh Babu. Rajamouli’s father, writer Vijayendra Prasad, has penned the story for SSMB 29, and it is said to be an action-adventure similar to Indiana Jones.

Priyanka's mother, Madhu Chopra, earlier confirmed that the actor would be part of the film. Apart from her, there have been reports about Prithviraj Sukumaran playing a pivotal role alongside Mahesh Babu. However, neither the actor nor the makers have confirmed the reports yet.