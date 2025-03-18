Malti Marie decks up dad Nick Jonas in her adorable bows, he accepts it as ‘girl dad life’

Actor-singer Nick Jonas gave his fans a heartwarming glimpse into life as a 'girl dad’. In a playful post, he posted a picture of himself donning adorable hair accessories, and crediting his daughter Malti Marie for the same. Also read: Priyanka Chopra’s mother reveals how Nick Jonas asked for the actor’s hand; remembers thinking: ‘Solid hai’ Nick’s fans were delighted by the post and they didn't hesitate to express their admiration in the comment section. (Instagram)

Nick Jonas shows off his 'girl dad' style

On Tuesday, Nick took to Instagram to share the picture. The picture captures his playful side as a father. The image features him sporting an array of colourful hairpins. The background of the photo is adorned with pink and white balloons. Nick is married to Priyanka Chopra.

He shared the image with caption which read, “Girl dad life”.

Nick’s fans were delighted by the post and they didn't hesitate to express their admiration in the comment section. The post was inundated with heartfelt messages, with fans appreciating the glimpse into his personal life.

"You are too handsome,” one social media user wrote, with another adding, "Damn you look like Joe in this pic”.

“This is just the first session.. Next makeup... be ready,” one fan shared, and another mentioned, “Hey baby malti great job baby”.

Recently, Priyanka and Nick, along with Malti, visited the Hudson Theatre to support his upcoming show, The Last Five Years. Nick will make his Broadway debut in The Last Five Years.

About the couple

On December 1, 2018, Priyanka and Nick exchanged vows at the majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. The couple welcomed their daughter Malti Marie, on January 15, 2022, who was born via surrogacy. The couple chose the name Malti Marie to pay a heartfelt tribute to their mothers. Malti reflects Priyanka's mother, Dr. Madhu Chopra's middle name, while Marie honors Nick's mother, Denise Jonas.

About Nick's show, projects

The production, directed by Whitney White, officially opened on March 18, 2025. It features Nick alongside Adrienne Warren. This Broadway debut is a significant milestone for Nick as he transitions from music to theatre. Nick also stars in The Good Half, a film directed by Robert Schwartzman. The film premiered in theatres last year and became available for streaming on Hulu in November.