Priyanka Chopra’s mother reveals how Nick Jonas asked for the actor’s hand; remembers thinking: ‘Solid hai’

When our beloved Desi Girl Priyanka Chopra Jonas announced her roka to American singer Nick Jonas in 2018, fans were pleasantly surprised. One of the most adored and popular stars of the country was tying the knot with one of the most famous pop stars of Hollywood. Just a few months after dating, Nick knew that Priyanka checked all his boxes and popped the question in Greece. But did you know that before getting married, Nick asked Priyanka’s mother Dr Madhu Chopra for her daughter’s hand in the sweetest, most respectful manner possible? Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas with Dr Madhu Chopra

Priyanka, Nick and their family on the couple's Roka ceremony

In a chat with Filmygyan, Priyanka Chopra’s mother Madhu Chopra remembered, “Ek din Nick mujhe bola ki main aapko lunch pe leke jaana chahta hun. Leke gaye lunch pe. Wahan poochne lage ki kaisa ladka aapne socha hai Priyanka ke liye. Maine bataya falana, falana boxes hone chahiye tick. Toh mera haath pakad ke kehta ‘Main woh aadmi hun. Can I be that person? Aur main aapko promise karta hun ek bhi aapka box untick nahi hoga’. I was so like, amazed and unprepared. But I was very happy because itna suthhar ladka (handsome or nice boy) hai. Very like a... describe karna bohot difficult hai, I barely knew him that time but toh bhi ek impression aata hai ki solid hai.”

How sweet is that? Well, this story and Priyanka and Nick’s proposal story have a connection to the couple’s matching tattoos. Sharing their proposal story, PeeCee had stated in an interview: “When he proposed, he asked me, that I checked all his boxes, and would I check another one.” Paying tribute to the big milestone in their love story, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas’ parents got matching tattoos. Priyanka has a check and a box behind each ear. Nick has the same ink on his arms. Not only did they check each other’s boxes, but Nick even managed to ace the checklist his sasu maa had in mind for Priyanka’s husband. This might just be the most wholesome story you read on the internet today. Thank us later!