Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas take 'first trip to theatre' to watch The Last Five Years; Malti Marie can't wait to see dad

ByAnanya Das
Feb 28, 2025 09:52 AM IST

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra posed in front of the Hudson Theatre. In a selfie, Priyanka and Nick smiling as she pointed at the theatre.

Actor Priyanka Chopra joined her husband-singer Nick Jonas for their 'first trip to theatre' to watch his Broadway production The Last Five Years. Their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas also joined her family. (Also Read | Priyanka Chopra's mother recalls how Bareilly was unkind to actor in 2000)

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra and Malti went to the Hudson Theatre.
Priyanka, Nick excited for his Broadway production

Taking to Instagram on Friday, Nick Jonas shared a post featuring himself, Priyanka and Malti. The first photo showed, Nick and Priyanka posing in front of the Hudson Theatre. In the selfie, clicked by Nick, Priyanka was seen smiling and pointing at the theatre. She wore a grey jacket and a cap in the picture. Nick was seen in a multi-colour sweater.

Malti joins her parents

The next picture showed Malti pointing towards a poster of Nick. The next few pictures showed poster and hoardings outside the theatre. Nick captioned the post, "Three week countdown until @thelastfiveyears opens! So special having the fam with me for our first trip to the theatre today (red ehart emoji) @priyankachopra @thelastfiveyears."

All about Nick's Broadway debut

Earlier, Nick shared a brief clip on his Instagram Stories from inside the theatre. In it he said, "Come to see it for first time. So excited." Nick will make his Broadway debut in The Last Five Years, which is scheduled to open on March 18, 2025. Nick and Adrienne Warren star in the first Broadway production of Jason Robert Brown’s The Last Five Years, directed by Whitney White.

About Nick's projects

Nick also stars in The Good Half, a film by Robert Schwartzman. It premiered in theatres last year and became available for streaming on Hulu in November. Nick has also been focusing on his music career and concert touring.

About Priyanka's projects

Priyanka has several exciting projects lined up, including Heads of State alongside Idris Elba and John Cena. She will also be seen in a role as a 19th-century Caribbean pirate in The Bluff. Fans will also see Priyanka in the web series Citadel 2.

Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
See More
