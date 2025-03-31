Sitara Ghattamaneni talks about working with dad Mahesh Babu in advert; says this about SSMB 29

Actor Mahesh Babu’s wife, former actor-model Namrata Shirodkar and daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni held a press conference in Hyderabad for the jewellery brand PMJ Jewels. The mother-daughter duo was asked about everything from Sitara’s acting debut to her recent ad with dad Mahesh and SSMB 29. Here’s what they said. (Also Read: Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni teaches him Gen Z lingo in new ad; fans call them ‘brother and sister’) Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni is 12-years-old and made her modelling debut in 2023.

Sitara Ghattamaneni on acting with dad Mahesh Babu in ad

Recently, Mahesh and Sitara starred together in an advertisement for Trends, where she taught him Gen Z lingo. When asked about her experience working with her father, Sitara couldn’t stop grinning. She said, “I loved working with my dad. It’s…I love him. It feels like what we have going on at home but better.”

Sitara was also asked when she would debut in Tollywood, and she looked at her mom to answer. Namrata said, “She is only twelve. So, I think there’s time for that.” Sitara had previously expressed interest in acting, and her brother Gautham is studying it in New York, USA. But she did admit that she was young and split between modelling and acting.

While the mother and daughter were forthcoming about many things, they stayed mum about something everyone was curious about—SS Rajamouli’s upcoming film SSMB 29 with Mahesh. When asked if there was anything they could ‘leak’ about the film, Namrata chose not to answer, and Sitara said, “Silence is the best policy.”

Mahesh Babu’s recent work

After the 2017 film Spyder received lukewarm reviews, Mahesh experienced a success streak from 2018 to 2022 with Bharat Ane Nenu, Maharshi, Sarileru Neekevvaru, and Sarkaru Vaari Paata. In 2024, the actor starred in Trivikram Srinivas’ Sankranthi film Guntur Kaaram, which received mixed reviews and did not perform as expected.

Now, he’s shooting for Rajamouli’s SSMB 29 with Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran as his co-stars. Recently, they shot a schedule for the film in Odisha, with pictures and video of a crucial scene leaking online. Nothing much is known about the film, as the makers have kept all details under wraps. Written by Vijayendra Prasad, it will be an action-adventure drama.