SS Rajamouli's Ram Charan, Jr NTR-starrer RRR gets shoutout from Oscars' Academy in Stunt Design category announcement

RRR gets a special shoutout

On Thursday, it was revealed that the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences will officially recognise the art of stunt work with a new Oscar category for Best Stunt Design, which will debut at the 100th Academy Awards in 2028 for films released in 2027.

The Academy shared the news on Instagram. Announcing the new category, The Academy wrote, " Stunts have always been part of the magic of movies. Now, they’re part of the Oscars. The Academy has created a new annual award for Achievement in Stunt Design—beginning with the 100th Oscars in 2028, honouring films released in 2027”.

Accompanying the announcement was a poster showcasing three films - Michelle Yeoh’s Everything Everywhere All at Once, Ram Charan and Jr NTR’s RRR, and Tom Cruise’s Mission Impossible - with the bold words 'Stunt Design Oscar’ emblazoned across it.

The official Twitter handle of the film reacted to the special mention and the news, writing, “THE PROUDEST MOMENT FOR ALL OF US. So glad the world continues to celebrate #RRRMOVIE and its ACTION… Again and again and again”.

In 2023, RRR scripted history when it won India's first-ever Oscar in the Best Song category for the foot-tapping song, Naatu Naatu. The film also featured Shriya Saran, Alia Bhatt, and Ajay Devgn among others. Naatu Naatu also won the Golden Globes and Critics' Choice Award in the Best Original Song category. In addition, the film also earned praise from Hollywood icons such as Danny DeVito, Edgar Wright, Russo Brothers, James Gunn, and Scott Derrickson.

According to Variety, director and producer David Leitch, known for films such as The Fall Guy, Bullet Train, and Deadpool 2, led the initiative on behalf of the stunt community to institute the new official Oscar category.

“Since the early days of cinema, stunt design has been an integral part of filmmaking. We are proud to honour the innovative work of these technical and creative artists, and we congratulate them for their commitment and dedication in reaching this momentous occasion,” Academy CEO Bill Kramer and President Janet Yang said in a statement.

The category rules for eligibility and voting for the inaugural award will be announced in 2027 as part of the 100th Academy Awards Rules. The specifics of the award’s presentation will also be determined by the Academy’s board of governors and executive leadership later. Till now, only two stunt performers have been awarded Oscar statuettes, both honorary awards: Yakima Canutt, in 1966, and Hal Needham, in 2012.

In a statement, David said, “This has been a long journey for so many of us. Chris O’Hara and I have spent years working to bring this moment to life, standing on the shoulders of the stunt professionals who’ve fought tirelessly for recognition over the decades. We are incredibly grateful. Thank you, Academy”. The last new award category created was achievement in casting, established in 2024. It will begin with next year’s 98th Academy Awards for films released in 2025.