SS Rajamouli on India’s official entry to Oscar 2023 The Last Film Show: 'Everyone knew RRR had a much bigger chance...'

Pan Nalin’s Gujarati movie Chhello Show or The Last Film Show created history by becoming the first Indian film in 21 years to be officially shortlisted in the Best International Feature Film category at Oscars 2023. As the Oscar fever builds up, the film is now being seen as a top contender for the nominations at the upcoming 95th Academy Awards. In a new interview, filmmaker SS Rajamouli spoke about India's official entry for Oscars this year. He said he was 'quite happy' for The Last Film Show, but admitted that 'everyone knew RRR had a much bigger chance' at the Oscars. Also read: SS Rajamouli would love to make film in Hollywood, but says at home 'I am the dictator'

The Last Film Show follows a cinema-obsessed boy Samay (Bhavin Rabari) in rural Gujarat as he moves forward to realise his dreams. The coming-of-age film is inspired by director Pan Nalin’s own childhood and his friendship with a local projectionist, and was recently showcased at a special screening hosted by actor Priyanka Chopra in the US.

When asked about his reaction to RRR not being selected for Oscars 2023, SS Rajamouli said in an interview to The Hollywood Reporter, “Yeah, it is disappointing. But we are not the kind of people who would sit and brood on why it didn’t happen. What has happened has happened, and we should go forward with it. But I am happy because it (Chhello Show/ The Last Film Show) is also an Indian film and it has also been shortlisted for Oscars. I’m quite happy for it. Of course, everyone knew RRR had a much bigger chance. Here (in the US) everyone felt RRR had a bigger chance. But I don't know how the committee (Film Federation of India), what are guidelines for the committee… I don't know that and I can't comment on that…"

RRR, starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan, has been embraced by the western audiences since it was re-released in US theatres and also started streaming on Netflix, last year. From Russo Brothers to Steven Spielberg, many Hollywood heavyweights have praised the film as well as the track Naatu Naatu, which was recently awarded the best original song, beating heavyweights like Taylor Swift and Rihanna, at Golden Globes 2023. Team RRR has been busy promoting the film in Hollywood and is eyeing nominations in multiple categories at Oscars 2023.

