SS Rajamouli would love to make film in Hollywood, but says at home 'I am the dictator'

Just as RRR actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR are being asked about their Hollywood plans, the Telugu film's writer-director SS Rajamouli too is being pursued to make a film in Hollywood. After the Golden Globes last week and RRR's big win, Rajamouli and composer MM Keeravaani met up with filmmakers Steven Spielberg and James Cameron. Both directors went on to praise the RRR team and Rajamouli for their work on the period film. (Also read: SS Rajamouli meets James Cameron who liked RRR so much that he watched it twice)

The filmmaker, who has made a few trips to the US now to screen RRR, shared that he was speechless with the kind of response to the film, especially in America. He shared that it was the reason he wanted to make film to get joy out of the audience.

Speaking to American magazine Entertainment Weekly's Awardist podcast, Rajamouli shared, "I think it is the dream of every filmmaker across the world to make a film in Hollywood. I am no different. I'm open to experimentation." He also went on to say that he had a bit of confusion on what to do next.

On home soil, the filmmaker revealed that he enjoyed more creative power and final cut on his projects. He stated, "Back in India, I am the dictator. No one tells me how to make a film." If he did make a film in Hollywood, he thought he might take a co-credit with another artiste. "Very probably, my first step will be collaborating with someone," he said.

RRR has become the talk of Hollywood after its recent win at industry award shows. Keeravaani's Naatu Naatu beat out award-winning artists like Taylor Swift, Rihanna and Lady Gaga at the Golden Globes on Wednesday. The Telugu film also won two awards for Best Song and Best Foreign Language Film at the Critics' Choice Movie Awards on Sunday.

Keeravaani picked the Best Music/Score award for RRR at the 48th Los Angeles Film Critics Association Awards on the weekend. In his speech, he thank veteran film John Williams who taught him “the lesson of simplicity and humbleness” with his the score on Steven's Jaws (1975). He also thanked his father and Rajamouli for their influences on his life.

