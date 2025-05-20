War 2 teaser: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR fight on planes and trains, fans say 'this will be bigger than RRR, Pathaan'. Watch

The teaser for Yash Raj Films' upcoming spy thriller War 2 was unveiled by the studio on Tuesday morning to mark one of the lead stars, Jr NTR's birthday. The film, part of the YRF Spy Universe, is a sequel to the 2019 blockbuster War and sees Hrithik Roshan reprise his role. The teaser, particularly Hrithik and NTR facing off in an epic battle, has the fans excited. (Also read: Hrithik Roshan hints at a War 2 update; Jr NTR responds ‘can't wait to hunt you down’) War 2 teaser: Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR in the YRF Spy Universe film.

War 2 teaser out

War 2 teaser features NTR and Hrithik in a battle to outwit and beat each other as the stakes get higher and action grows louder. Fans went gaga in excitement about the teaser. One wrote, “It's A Blockbuster All Over.” Another added, “Hrithik bringing the Kabir swag. Can't wait!”

Many others predicted that the film would be the highest-grossing YRF Spy Universe film because of the combined star power of the two actors. “This is a pan-India blockbuster,” wrote one. Another predicted, “This will be bigger than RRR Pathaan.” Both films grossed over ₹1000 crore worldwide.

War 2 will be releasing in theatres on August 14, the Independence Day weekend.

The teaser itself had been teased on Friday, when Hrithik Roshan took to social media and tagged Jr NTR, writing, "Hey @tarak9999, think you know what to expect on the 20th of May this year? Trust me you have NO idea what's in store. Ready?" In response, NTR wrote, “Thank you in advance @iHrithik sir!!! Can’t wait to hunt you down to give you a special return gift Kabir.”

About War 2

War 2 is one of the highly anticipated films of Indian cinema. Apart from Jr NTR and Hrithik Roshan, the movie also stars Kiara Advani in a prominent role. The film is directed by Ayan Mukerji.

The film is a sequel to the 2019 action thriller War, which starred Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, and Vani Kapoor in the lead roles. Directed by Siddarth Anand, this high-octane action drama minted over ₹400 crores worldwide.

The YRF Spy Universe is the biggest IP in Indian cinema today, having only delivered blockbusters with titles like Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, and Tiger 3. War 2 is the sixth YRF Spy Universe film to be released.

(With ANI inputs)