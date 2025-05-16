Hrithik Roshan hints at a War 2 update; Jr NTR responds ‘can't wait to hunt you down’

Fans who have been waiting for an update on Ayan Mukherji’s Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR-starrer War 2 were thrilled to know an update is coming soon. The lead stars’ banter on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram hinted that a massive update will be dropped on Jr NTR’s birthday, on May 20. (Also Read: Hrithik Roshan recalls being afraid of how War 2 would turn out, reveals he's nervous to shoot song with Jr NTR. Watch) Jr NTR and Hrithik Roshan will face off soon in War 2.

Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR banter about War 2

Hrithik teased the update on War 2 on Friday by asking Jr NTR if he knows what he has in store for him. He wrote, “Hey @jrntr, think you know what to expect on the 20th of May this year? Trust me you have NO idea what’s in store. Ready? #War2,” without revealing the actor’s character’s name. Jr NTR, however, addressed Hrithik by his character name Kabir and responded, “Thank you in advance @hrithikroshan sir!!! Can’t wait to hunt you down to give you a special return gift Kabir…#War2.”

A screengrab of Jr NTR's Instagram stories.

Internet reacts

Fans who have been waiting for long were thrilled to see that an update would be coming soon. One X user commented, “@iHrithik Sir. First official announcement. Thanks you.” Another wrote, “Childhood dream of waiting @iHrithik and @tarak9999. It's Reality now. One dance byte will shatter the world. #War2 #NTRNeel.” Numerous people commented that they were ‘hyped’ for the update, with others commented with fire emojis. One even called the banter between Jr NTR and Hrithik ‘bromance’ while another wondered what his name in the film would be.

About War 2

Ayan takes over from Siddharth Anand as the director for the sequel to the 2019 hit film War. Hrithik, Tiger Shroff, and Vaani Kapoor headlined the first film produced by Yash Raj Films as part of the YRF Spy Universe. The sequel is rumoured to star Jr NTR in a grey role while Hrithik reprises his role as Kabir. Kiara Advani also stars in it. War 2 will release in theatres on August 14.