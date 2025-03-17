Menu Explore
Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR-starrer War 2 to release on this date. Check details

PTI | | Edited by Ananya Das
Mar 17, 2025 08:18 AM IST

Yash Raj Films announces release date of 'War 2'

Production house Yash Raj Films on Sunday said War 2, the next installment in its ambitious Spy Universe, is set to be released worldwide in theatres on August 14. (Also Read | Not Hrithik Roshan-NTR's War 2, Prabhas' The Raja Saab or Yash's Toxic, this is the most anticipated Indian film of 2025)

Yash Raj Films confirmed the release date of War 2.
Yash Raj Films confirmed the release date of War 2.

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the upcoming movie is headlined by Hrithik Roshan, who also starred in its first part War. The sequel also features Jr NTR.

Yash Raj Films confirmed the release date of War 2 by re-sharing an unofficial promotional asset of the film on its official X page.

Yash Raj Films confirmed the release date of War 2.
Yash Raj Films confirmed the release date of War 2.

"Must say… you have set it up brilliantly even before we have started our marketing of #War2... there will be mayhem in cinemas on 14 August 2025, worldwide…" the banner said in the post.

The YRF Spy Universe was launched back in 2012 with Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Ek Tha Tiger. Its success spawned two sequels — Tiger Zinda Hai (2017) and Tiger 3 (2023).

War, also starring Tiger Shroff, released in 2019 and was followed by 2023's Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone.

Also in the banner's pipeline are Pathaan 2 with Shah Rukh, Tiger vs Pathaan, starring Salman and Shah Rukh, and Alpha, billed as the first female-led YRF Spy Universe film featuring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari.

