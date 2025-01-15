Not Hrithik Roshan-NTR's War 2, Prabhas' The Raja Saab or Yash's Toxic, this is the most anticipated Indian film of 2025

As the new year 2025 unrolls, a new slate of films is ready for theatrical release. After a huge 2024 that saw multiple Indian films gross over ₹1000 crore, several big films are ready for release in 2025, too. The Internet Movie Database (IMDb) released its list of the most anticipated Indian films of 2025, and unsurprisingly, a Salman Khan film took the top spot. The most anticipated Indian film of 2025 stars Salman Khan.

The most anticipated Indian film of 2025

Salman Khan's Sikandar was ranked number one by IMDb on its list of the most anticipated Indian films of 2025. Directed by AR Murugadoss, the film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Sathyaraj, Prateik Babbar, Kajal Aggarwal, and Sharman Joshi. Reportedly mounted on a ₹400 crore budget, the film is an action entertainer, marking Murugadoss' return to Hindi cinema after 17 years. He last directed a Bollywood film in 2008—Ghajini. Sikandar is slated to release in March.

Expressing his gratitude and excitement, director A.R. Murugadoss shared, “I’m deeply humbled to see Sikandar topping the Most Anticipated Indian Movies of 2025! Working with Salman Khan has been incredible! His energy and dedication bring Sikandar to life in ways words can't express! Huge thanks to Sajid Nadiadwala for making it happen. Every scene in Sikandar is crafted to leave an indelible mark! I've poured my heart into designing each moment to stay with audiences forever.”

The films that Sikandar beat

Sikandar beat several heavyweights from Bollywood and down south in the list. Kannada star Yash's first film since KGF series - Toxic - is second on the list, followed by Rajinikanth and Lokesh Kanagaraj's maiden collaboration, Coolie. Akshay Kumar-led ensemble comedy Housefull 5 and Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 4 round off the top 5. Other films in the top 10 include Prabhas-starrer The Raja Saab, Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's War 2, Mohanlal's Lucifer sequel, L2: Empuraan, Shahid Kapoor's Deva, and Vicky Kaushal-starrer Chhaava.

How IMDb made the list

Sharing the list on their social media handles on Tuesday, Internet Movie Database revealed how the rankings were calculated, "Among the Indian movies with planned releases in 2025, these titles were consistently the most popular with IMDb users, as determined by the actual page views of the more than 250 million monthly visitors to IMDb worldwide," read the caption.