Jr NTR reveals his approach to acting clashed with War 2 director Ayan Mukerji: ‘He did not know what’s going to come'

Jr NTR is busy promoting his next release Devara: Part 1. The actor will be next seen in War 2, with Hrithik Roshan. During a recent chat with actor Alia Bhatt and filmmaker Karan Johar, Jr NTR opened up about his instinctive approach to acting, and how it was different to what director Ayan Mukerji goes about his films. (Also read: Devara Part 1: Jr NTR thanks Telangana government for extra shows, hiked ticket prices) Jr NTR talked about Ayan Mukerji's directing style in War 2.

What Jr NTR said

During the chat, Jr NTR said, "Too much of prep doesn’t give you the chance to explore yourself. South Indian films (sets) have always been chaotically organised. Like, if the prints have to go tomorrow, the team will still ask for one extra hour because they want to make some changes in the edit. The clock is ticking, the prints have to be delivered, but you’re still working on the film. You are shooting for a crazy sequence tomorrow, but everybody is so chill, we are not prepping at all. We know what needs to be done. I think it is the chaos which brings a great amount of organisation and somewhere that makes us more instinctive as artistes.”

‘Ayan didn’t know…'

He then added, “I believe in spot development… when you are there and your actor is giving you beyond what is written, are you going to take that or not? This was the experience I had with Hindi cinema also because I was shooting for War, Ayan [Mukerji] didn't know what's going to come. Because he was trying to bring it out from me. Ki ye kaise aane wala hai (How will you do it)? I was like, ‘Ayan, I am very instinctive. Aa jayega! Kuch na kuch aa jayega (It will come out somehow)!’ Ayan was like, ‘Kuch na kuch (How)?’ He loves prep and I am completely the opposite. Adi [Aditya Chopra] was there inbetween and he went, ‘It is okay, I get it!’”

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, War 2 is scheduled to hit theatres on Independence Day 2025. It also stars Kiara Advani. The film is a sequel to the 2019 action thriller film War, which starred Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor in the lead roles. Directed by Siddarth Anand, the high-octane action drama minted ₹200 crore within seven days of its release in 2019.