Khushbu Sundar hugs azhaghi Trisha Krishnan; actor says she has wedding withdrawals from ‘drowning in love’ for 4 days

Trisha took to her Instagram Stories and posted a picture from the wedding, where she was seen with Tamannaah Bhatia , Khushbu and Sundar. In the caption, she said, “Thank u my Khush and Sundar sir for drowning us in so much love and fun for 4 whole days. Still dealing with wedding withdrawals. Tammy we need to catch up more often my sweetest.”

Actor-politician Khushbu Sundar and filmmaker Sundar C ’s elder daughter, Avantika Sundar, tied the knot with Shravan Sreenivasan in a lavish wedding at a resort in Goa. The celebrations turned into a star-studded affair, with Chiranjeevi , Nagarjuna Akkineni, Anil Kapoor, Amala Akkineni and Trisha Krishnan among the celebrities in attendance.

Avantika's wedding drew a host of celebrities from the Tamil, Telugu and Hindi film industries. One of the videos showed Trisha seated in the front row, chatting with Chiranjeevi and his wife.

Meanwhile Khushbu posted a picture with Trisha on her Instagram account, in which she was seen hugging her and smiling. “Azhaghi (beautiful woman),” she wrote in the caption.

Meanwhile, it appeared that Tamil Nadu chief minister and actor Vijay skipped the wedding ceremony. The guest list featured several prominent stars, including Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, Venkatesh, Amala Akkineni and Trisha Krishnan. Bollywood actors Jackie Shroff and Anil Kapoor were also among those who attended the celebrations.

Jackie Shroff and Anil Kapoor were also seen mingling with guests at the wedding. Both actors embraced the occasion's traditional dress code, opting for a classic South Indian attire, including a vesti and mundu.

Last month, Khushbu visited her ‘thambi’ (younger brother), Tamil Nadu chief minister and actor Vijay’s house to invite him to her daughter’s wedding. Remarking on how he took the time out to greet them with the same warmth as always, despite his busy schedule, Khushbu stated that her daughters Avantika, Anandita, and future son-in-law Shravan Sreenivasan couldn’t keep their eyes off Vijay.

Khushbu also invited Vijay Khusbu posted pictures of her, her husband, filmmaker-actor Sundar C, Anandita, Avantika and Shravan on social media. Sharing the images, she wrote, “A truly special and memorable day for our family as we met my dearest brother, our Hon'ble Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Shri @actorvijay avl, at his residence and extended the invitation for our daughter’s wedding with Shri Shravan Sreenivasan.”

“Seeing him always fills our hearts with pride and happiness. The children were absolutely thrilled and couldn't take their eyes off him. Despite his demanding schedule, he welcomed us with the same warmth, affection, and beautiful smile that we have always cherished.” Thanking Vijay and expressing her love for him, she wrote, “Thank you, my brother, for your precious time, love, and blessings. It means more than words can express. Love you always. (hearts and folded hands emojis),” she added.