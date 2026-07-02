Europe heatwave LIVE: As Europe boils, US braces for extreme heatwave around July 4 holiday

"Heat stress is often called the 'silent killer' - and European homes, workplaces and schools were not built for these temperatures," he added.

France has emerged as one of the hardest-hit countries during the latest spell of extreme weather. According to AFP, the country experienced five days of unusually high temperatures in May, followed by a record 11-day heatwave in June that has been linked to at least 1,000 deaths.

The United Kingdom, Hungary, Slovakia, and Croatia are also battling the heatwave, with temperatures ranging from 35°C to 42°C.

Extreme temperatures have led to closure of schools, triggered water shortages and disruptions to infrastructure. Social media has also been flooded with videos showing people reportedly frying eggs and bacon on pans left under the blazing sun.

US braces for intense July 4 holiday heat

Meanwhile, a dangerous heatwave is spreading across the US East Coast as millions prepare for Fourth of July celebrations. While parts of the Midwest experienced record-breaking temperatures on Wednesday, the most severe heat is expected to move into the Interstate 95 corridor on Thursday and Friday.

Temperatures are forecast to reach the upper 90s and low 100s from Washington, DC, to Boston, while high humidity could push the "feels like" temperature to 110°F or higher,, according to CNN.

The timing is particularly challenging as Americans gear up for the nation's 250th birthday celebrations. The extreme heat could shorten parades, prompt the opening of additional cooling centers, and lead authorities to activate emergency response measures.

According to the National Weather Service, more than 160 million people are expected to face either a Level 3 ("major") or Level 4 ("extreme") heat risk through the end of the week, CNN reported.