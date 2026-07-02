Exclusive| Samantha is careful, does not let people know what she is going though: Raj Nidimoru

Filmmaker Raj Nidimoru popular as one half of the team Raj and DK, is currently riding high on the success of his production with wife and actor Samatha Ruth Prabhu, Maa Inti Bangaaram. Raj served in multiple roles including creator, writer and even designing action for the film. Ask him about it and he says the film was made on a tight budget but it's idea excited him since day one. He says, "The genre has a pull. Even when the idea was just a seed, a saree clad woman with a gun excited me. I discussed it with Sam and we both knew it would work, but how much it would work you never know. So we put in our own money and made the film on a tight budget." He adds "DK and I have always resorted to that, when we have no backers we produce it ourselves. You take the risk and get the freedom to do what you want." Samantha and Raj

Samantha has in the past opened up about her journey with myositis, an autoimmune condition. Speaking of how she pulled off the action sequences he says, "It was more of a concern while shooting Citadel: Hunny Bunny. She's overcome it quite a bit by the time we shot this film, though it does not go away. She is careful and does not let people know what she is going though, it was a big battle during Hunny Bunny."

Raj and Samantha tied the knot in December last year and are now expecting their first child. Speaking of how the equation has changed despite professional settings he says, "Im a filmmaker first so on set its the director in me that takes over. We always look out for each other but the professional in us takes over on set."

Buzz is Raj and DK will soon work on their next film with Salman Khan. Without revealing details the filmmaker says, "We have our next Hindi film,that we are directing and producing, coming up. Its been a while since we made a film so thats exciting."

And what happens to the OTT project Rakt Brahmand starring Samantha, Aditya Roy Kapur, Wamiqa Gabbi and others? "We have shot a big chunk of it but a few things have to fall into place, so whenever that happens one of us will take over the project, not both of us," he signs off.