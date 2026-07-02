Bobby Deol cheers for elder brother Sunny Deol after Batwara 1947 teaser drops: 'You're the best, bhaiya'

After watching the teaser, Bobby Deol shared a heartfelt message for Sunny Deol and the team on Instagram. Showing his excitement for the film, he wrote, “You’re the best, Bhaiya! ❤️ So excited and looking forward to this film. Wishing you and the entire team all the very best. The teaser looks amazing, this movie is definitely going to be awesome! 🔥❤️”

The bond between Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol has always been evident, both on and off screen. So, when the teaser of Sunny Deol's upcoming film Batwara 1947 was released, Bobby was among the first to show his support. The actor took to social media to share a heartfelt message for his elder brother.

Batwara 1947 promises an emotional Partition story Batwara 1947 brings Rajkumar Santoshi and Sunny Deol together once again after films like Ghayal, Damini and Ghatak. It also marks Sunny Deol's first film with Aamir Khan Productions.

The story is based on Asghar Wajahat's well-known play Jis Lahore Nai Vekhya, O Jamya E Nai. Set during the 1947 Partition, the film tells a story of humanity, hope and sacrifice during a time of immense loss and change. Sunny Deol stars as Sikander Mirza, while Preity Zinta makes her return to the big screen. The film also features Shabana Azmi, Ali Fazal, Abhimanyu Singh and Karan Deol in important roles.

Behind the camera, the film has cinematography by Santosh Sivan, while A.R. Rahman has composed the music. The songs feature lyrics by Javed Akhtar. The film was earlier announced as Lahore 1947 but has now been retitled Batwara 1947. It is set to hit theatres on August 14, 2026, during the Independence Day weekend.

What is Bobby Deol doing next? Following the release of Bandar in June 2026, Bobby Deol will next be seen in YRF's spy universe film Alpha. Directed by Shiv Rawail, the action thriller stars Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in the lead, with Anil Kapoor playing a key role and Hrithik Roshan making a special cameo. The film is set to hit theatres on July 3, 2026.

Bobby will also be seen as the main antagonist in Jana Nayagan, starring Vijay and directed by H. Vinoth. The film is currently awaiting its theatrical release after being leaked online a few months ago.

Apart from his film projects, Bobby is set to return as the fan-favourite Baba Nirala in the upcoming Ek Badnaam... Aashram Season 4.