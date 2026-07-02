SS Rajamouli ‘humbled’ to receive plaque to his name alongside Martin Scorsese, Clint Eastwood, Quentin Tarantino

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli is currently on a break from the Varanasi shoot for his tour of Europe. The director, whose films RRR and the Baahubali franchise have found audiences across the world, has been honoured at the prestigious Institut Lumière in Lyon, France. The director was inducted into the institute's 'Wall of Filmmakers' for his body of work. Rajamouli visited the Lumière Museum in Lyon, where his name was permanently added to the Mur des Cinéastes (Wall of Filmmakers), placing him alongside legends like Martin Scorsese and Quentin Tarantino. SS Rajamouli with Thierry Frémaux, the director of the Institut Lumière and the Cannes Film Festival.

SS Rajamouli receives special honour in France SS Rajamouli took to his X account to share a note on the special moment. It read, “Visited the Lumière Museum and the screening room where Eega and RRR was screened to a full house in Lyon, France. Thierry Frémaux, the director of the Institut Lumière and the Cannes Film Festival, was gracious enough to introduce me. Then he said he had planned a surprise and walked me through the very street where cinema was born. I was already emotional for everything that was happening around me.”

He went on to add, “And there is this wall full of plaques. Names of legends like Martin Scorsese, Clint Eastwood, Quentin Tarantino, Francis Ford Coppola… and then I noticed a plate covered with a red cloth. My mind went blank. I don’t even know what to say for the honour of having my name permanently placed on the Mur des Cinéastes, along with the greats.”

“Only gratitude. Deeply, deeply humbled. Thank you @InstitutLumiere for a memory I will carry for a lifetime,” he concluded.