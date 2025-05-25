Ram Charan's Game Changer editor Shameer Muhammed recalls ‘terrible experience’ working with Shankar: ‘I left the film’

Ram Charan and Kiara Advani's Game Changer was one of the most highly anticipated films of the year. However, it opened to negative reviews from both the audience and critics, and failed at the box office. In a recent interview with Kaumudy Movies, Shameer Muhammed, the film’s editor, revealed that he had a terrible experience working with filmmaker Shankar due to his working style. (Also Read: Game Changer review: Ram Charan-Shankar film is an expensive masterclass on electoral politics) Editor Shameer Muhammed talks about working with Shankar on Game Changer.

Shameer on not completing Game Changer

Shameer revealed that he did not complete the editing of Game Changer and said, "I spent a year with that film. I went there for three years. It was in the last six months that I was told I would have to stay with them for another month. I had a sketch here, so I came at that time. When I was editing, the film was 7–7.5 hours long. I made it three and a half hours. After that, a new editor came in and shortened it to 2.5–3 hours."

Shameer on working with Shankar

When asked about his experience working with Shankar, Shameer said, "It was a terrible experience working with Shankar for me. I went there with great excitement, but things were happening in some other world there. He would fix one date for editing, but he would turn up only after ten days. The same pattern continued for several days, and I ended up staying in Chennai for 300–350 days. Then I left the film. It would have been a terrible mistake if I had left AR and Marco for Game Changer."

Shameer revealed that he had to pass on several projects because of Game Changer and didn’t want to give up Marco and Ajayante Randam Moshanam. Editor Ruben took over the role after Shameer stepped away from the project.

About Game Changer

The political action drama film, directed by S. Shankar in his Telugu debut and produced by Dil Raju under Sri Venkateswara Creations, featured Ram Charan in a dual role alongside Kiara Advani, Anjali, S. J. Suryah, Srikanth, Sunil, Jayaram, and Samuthirakani in key roles. The film received mixed to negative reviews from both critics and audiences and marked Shankar's second major box-office bomb after Indian 2. The film earned only ₹186.28 crore worldwide.