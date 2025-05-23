Disha Patani posts a sultry pic in bikini, Reddit thinks she is trying to snatch spotlight from Kiara Advani

Actor Disha Patani is turning up the heat on Instagram with a sizzling bikini picture that showcases her toned physique. Interestingly, Disha's post comes at a time when Kiara Advani is receiving praise for her bikini shot in the War 2 teaser. And that has left many wondering if Disha is stealing some of Kiara's thunder. Also read: Ram Gopal Varma faces backlash for indecent tweet about Kiara Advani's bikini moment from War 2, deletes post Disha Patani posted a picture in bikini on Instagram,

The bikini battle in Bollywood

On Thursday, Disha shared a sultry mirror selfie on her Instagram Stories, posing in a bikini that highlighted her fit figure. Disha exuded confidence in the photograph, posing in front of a mirror and showcasing her toned abs and curves. Her fresh-faced glow and minimal makeup only added to her appearance.

Picture posted by Disha.

The picture quickly sparked conversation online, including Reddit, with many drawing comparisons to Kiara's recent bikini shot in the War 2 teaser.

“Destroyed Kiara's bikini pic with a casual insta post,” one wrote, with another mentioning, “What's going on with Disha? She really insecure with Kiara bikini pics creating buzz”

“She doesn't want any other actress gets attention in bikini,” one comment read.

One social media user shared, “The hype that Kiara got on these days was way ahead.....that's why I felt she posted this today”.

“She wore the same colour to rival Kiara for sure,” one fan pointed out, with another writing, “You see it’s intentional considering the time of the post … late night … at 12 … the colour of the bikini matching Kiara”.

“How ironic of her that she has gone on to wear the same colour themed bikini as kiara which clearly shows there is surely some kind of rivalry between them since they both got their debut in the same movie,” one posted.

Kiara on War 2 teaser

Meanwhile, Kiara is getting a lot of attention for her first bikini shot in War 2. A glimpse of the same was unveiled in the teaser of the film earlier this month.

She also took to Instagram Stories to share a list of her firsts that she did for her upcoming film. The actor, along with the video, wrote, "Lots of firsts in this. First YRF film (emotional face emoji). First action film (female police officer emoji). First with these two amazing heroes (fire emoji). First collaboration with Ayan (clapper board emoji). And of course, first bikini shot (mermaid emoji)."

In the film, Hrithik Roshan will reprise his iconic role of Kabir, facing off against an unknown adversary played by Jr NTR. War 2 will release in theatres on August 14 in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil. Ayan Mukerji directed the second instalment of the War franchise.