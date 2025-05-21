Ram Gopal Varma faces backlash for indecent tweet about Kiara Advani's bikini moment from War 2, deletes post

RGV faces backlash for remark on Kiara

The teaser for War 2 was released on Tuesday. RGV took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to talk about the film, and posted a picture of Kiara in a bikini from the clip with a comment.

The post read, “Instead of our countries and societies, if the war between Hrithik and Jr NTR is on who gets her b**k, then 2 will be a b***buster”. Social media users were left fuming by Ram Gopal Varma's comments about Kiara. It also started a debate on Reddit.

One social media user wrote, “What the actual f***”, with another sharing, “And this is what he is uttering publicly… Can you imagine what he is like in private?"

“He lost it many many years ago,” one wrote, and one shared, “This man has straight up gone to down bad sleazy levels”. “This is just rgv. He’s always been an absolute creepazoid," one comment read.

It seems the director got a whiff of hate coming his way as he deleted his post from his account on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Kiara on War 2 teaser

Meanwhile, Kiara, on Tuesday, shared her excitement about starring in War 2. She took to Instagram Stories to share a list of her firsts that she did for her upcoming film. The actor, along with the video, wrote, "Lots of firsts in this. First YRF film (emotional face emoji). First action film (female police officer emoji). First with these two amazing heroes (fire emoji). First collaboration with Ayan (clapper board emoji). And of course, first bikini shot (mermaid emoji)."

In the film, Hrithik Roshan will reprise his iconic role of Kabir, facing off against an unknown adversary played by Jr NTR. War 2 will release in theatres on August 14 in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil. Ayan Mukerji directed the second instalment of the War franchise.