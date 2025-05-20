Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Sussane Khan, girlfriend Saba Azad can't stop praising him in War 2 teaser: ‘Out of this world’

Sussanne, Saba Azad show support for Hrithik

The War 2 teaser dropped on Tuesday and left the fans buzzing with excitement. Hrithik's ex-wife Sussanne and girlfriend Saba Azad couldn't help but gush over him in the comments section, showering him with love and support for his upcoming performance.

Sussane wrote, “Woooooowwwwwxerrrrr!!!!! OUT OF THIS WORLD (several celebration, clapping and blue heart emojis). You n Jr NtR killinggggg it tog”. His girlfriend Saba Azad also jumped into the excitement, firing off a high-energy comment: "Yeaahhhhh (fire emoji) let’s go let’s go let’s gooooo!!!!"

Hrithik and Sussanne tied the knot in 2000 after dating for four years. They share two sons, Hrehaan and Hridaan Roshan. While they separated 11 years ago in 2014, they still remain good friends. Both Sussanne and Hrithik have moved on in their lives. Hrithik has been dating Saba Azad since 2022.

The War 2 teaser got a massive thumbs up from several stars. Actor Ali Fazal wrote, “HOLYYYYYYY WOAAAHHHHH LETS GO”, with Dia Mirza sharing, “Let’s gooooo”.

“Cantttttt wait to watch... brilliant,” Mouni Roy commented. Actor Neetu Kapoor shared, “This is good stuff @ayan_mukerji absolutely brilliant”.

War 2 teaser out

To celebrate Jr NTR's birthday, Yash Raj Films unveiled the teaser for their upcoming spy thriller War 2 on Tuesday.

War 2 is part of the YRF Spy Universe, and is a sequel to the 2019 hit War, with Hrithik Roshan reprising his role. The teaser gives a glimpse of electrifying showdown between Hrithik and Jr NTR. Kiara Advani makes a brief appearance. In one scene, she is seen wearing a yellow bikini.

More about the film

In War 2, Hrithik will reprise his role of Kabir, facing off against an unknown adversary played by Jr NTR. The second instalment of the War franchise will be released in theatres on August 14 in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil. Ayan Mukerji directed the second instalment. War, which was released in 2019, starred Tiger Shroff, Vani Kapoor, and Hrithik.

The YRF Spy Universe also includes Salman Khan's Tiger series: Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, and Tiger 3. War was followed by 2023's Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. Other films in the pipeline include: Tiger vs Pathaan, starring Salman and Shah Rukh, and Alpha, billed as the first female-led YRF Spy Universe film featuring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari.