'First action film, first bikini shot': Excited Kiara Advani lists all her firsts from War 2 as teaser drops

Kiara Advani shares her firsts for War 2

The actor, along with the video, wrote, "Lots of firsts in this. First YRF film (emotional face emoji). First action film (female police officer emoji). First with these two amazing heroes (fire emoji). First collaboration with Ayan (clapper board emoji). And of course, first bikini shot (mermaid emoji)."

About War 2 teaser

Kiara also said, "Here's the teaser, hope we have got you excited for August!" In the 1-minute, 30-second-long teaser, Hrithik and Jr NTR are seen as arch-nemesis who face off against each other. Jr NTR will play the antagonist in the film. War 2 teaser was released by Yash Raj Films on Tuesday morning, on the occasion of Jr NTR's birthday.

More about War 2

In the film, Hrithik will reprise his iconic role of Kabir, facing off against an unknown adversary played by Jr NTR. Kiara makes a brief appearance. In one scene, she is seen wearing a yellow bikini. The actor dances with Hrithik in another segment of the teaser. War 2 will release in theatres on August 14 in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil.

The second instalment of War franchise has been directed by Ayan Mukerji. War 2 is one of the highly anticipated films of Indian cinema. The film is a sequel to the 2019 action thriller War, which starred Hrithik, Tiger Shroff, and Vani Kapoor in the lead roles.

YRF Spy Universe

The YRF Spy Universe also includes Salman Khan's Tiger series: Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, and Tiger 3. War was followed by 2023's Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. Also in the banner's pipeline are Tiger vs Pathaan, starring Salman and Shah Rukh, and Alpha, billed as the first female-led YRF Spy Universe film featuring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari.