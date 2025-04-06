Menu Explore
Sikandar worldwide box office collection day 7: Salman Khan film beats Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Game Changer lifetime

ByNeeshita Nyayapati
Apr 06, 2025 04:22 PM IST

Sikandar worldwide box office collection day 7: AR Murugadoss directed the Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer. 

Sikandar worldwide box office collection day 7: AR Murugadoss’ masala film Sikandar, starring Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna, has struggled to stay afloat since its release this Eid. But the good news is that the film has managed to cross the lifetime collections of Salman’s film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and Ram Charan’s Game Changer. (Also Read: Sikandar box office collection day 7: Salman Khan, Rashmika Mandanna all set to enter 100 crore club)

Sikandar worldwide box office collection day 7: Salman Khan plays the titular character in the film.
Sikandar worldwide box office collection day 7: Salman Khan plays the titular character in the film.

Sikandar worldwide box office collection

Producers of the film Nadiadwala Grandson announced on Sunday that Sikandar collected 187.84 crore gross worldwide in its seven-day run. “Thank you for showering Sikandar with so much love! We’re truly overwhelmed and grateful!” they wrote, announcing that the film collected 6.18 crore gross in India and 3.5 crore gross overseas on Saturday. It did better than Friday when it made 5.38 crore in India and 3 crore overseas.

Trade website Sacnilk, however, reported that the film made 97.50 crore net and 115.85 crore gross in India and 160.85 crore worldwide so far. However, the numbers reported by the producers mean that Sikandar has crossed the lifetime hauls of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and Game Changer, which collected 184.6 crore and 186.25 crore respectively, according to the website. Sunday’s collections will also take the film closer to the 200 crore mark.

Despite the dismal numbers for a Salman film, given that his last film Tiger 3 had collected 348 crore worldwide by day 7, Sikandar is one of the highest-grossing Indian films of 2025. It falls behind Chhaava ( 801 crore), Sankranthiki Vasthunam ( 255 crore) and L2 Empuraan ( 241 crore).

About Sikandar

Sikandar tells the story of a raja called Sanjay Rajkot from Gujarat who lives a happily married life with his wife, Saisri. However, things change when he encounters the spoilt son of a corrupt minister and faces off against them. Sathyaraj, Kajal Aggarwal, Sharman Joshi, Prateik Babbar, Kishore, Jatin Sarna and Sanjay Kapoor also star in it. Sikandar received lukewarm reviews from critics and audiences.

